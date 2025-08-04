Jake Paul Brings In High-Profile Lawyer To Target Those Accusing Him Of Fixing Fights

Jake Paul is done taking hits to his fighting reputation and is now taking serious steps to defend it.

In recent years, Paul has established himself as a major figure in crossover boxing, taking on multiple former UFC stars. However, critics continue to question his credibility, accusing him not only of facing opponents well past their prime or significantly older than him, but also of competing in fixed fights.

Le knock-down de Jake Paul sur Nate Diaz 💥 pic.twitter.com/pjaPKTkcVW — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) August 6, 2023

Last November, “The Problem Child” stepped into the ring with legendary heavyweight icon Mike Tyson, earning a dominant unanimous decision win. However, Tyson’s lackluster showing sparked widespread skepticism, with many questioning the authenticity of the fight.

After the fight, claims that the bout was fixed quickly gained traction on social media, fueling skepticism around the legitimacy of Paul’s win. In response to the growing backlash, Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions issued a formal statement firmly denying any wrongdoing and dismissing the accusations as baseless.

Jake Paul Enlists Alex Spiro To Silence Critics Questioning His Fights

Amid relentless accusations of staged bouts, Jake Paul has taken a bold legal step to protect his name by enlisting renowned American attorney Alex Spiro to lead the charge in defending his reputation.

Spiro, widely regarded as a powerhouse attorney, has represented prominent personalities like Elon Musk and is known for his relentless legal strategies in defending clients against defamatory claims. The 42-year-old lawyer now brings his expertise to Paul’s corner, aiming to aggressively challenge the accusations that threaten the boxer’s reputation.

On Monday, “The Problem Child” took to social media to officially announce his partnership with Spiro and issued a stern warning to critics about the legal consequences of questioning the legitimacy of his fights.

“I’ve dedicated my life to boxing and I will no longer let those with a public profile harm me or the sport I love and respect, without consequences,” Jake Paul wrote on X.

Jake Paul was last seen in action in June, securing a unanimous decision victory over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., which extended his current winning streak to six. The Ohio native now boasts 12-1 record, with his lone defeat coming via split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.