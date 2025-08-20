Jake Paul Set To Face Gervonta Davis In An Exhibition Bout On Nov. 15 As Anthony Joshua Negotiations Reportedly Crumble

Jake Paul appears to have secured yet another marquee name to add to his growing list of opponents.

In recent years, “The Problem Child” has carved out a unique lane in combat sports, headlining a series of crossover showdowns, many against former UFC standouts. Though his matchmaking has largely leaned on star power and spectacle, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has consistently maintained that his ultimate goal is to capture a recognized world title.

Paul had long campaigned for a showdown with multi-division champion Canelo Alvarez, but those hopes were dashed after the Mexican superstar signed a lucrative four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which includes his September 13 clash against undisputed titleholder Terence Crawford.

Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of… pic.twitter.com/oKJmPZFkzD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 7, 2025

With that door closed, the former Disney star shifted his sights to a potential clash with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, eyeing either late this year or sometime in 2026. Yet with recent developments, it seems that ship has already sailed, though Jake Paul has now landed a fight against a long-coveted opponent.

Jake Paul To Fight Gervonta Davis In An Exhibition On Nov. 15

According to a recent report from boxing insider Mike Coppinger, negotiations for a potential Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua super fight have officially fallen through, with broadcasting conflicts cited as the key stumbling block given “AJ’s” exclusive deal with DAZN.

In the aftermath, “The Problem Child” has secured an exhibition showdown with reigning WBC lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, scheduled for November 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and set to stream live on Netflix.

Jake Paul will face Gervonta Davis on Nov. 15 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in an exhibition on Netflix, sources confirm to @ringmagazine. Talks for Paul to face Anthony Joshua collapsed over network issues. Paul’s last fight took place at 200 pounds while Davis is a champion at… pic.twitter.com/eKEVCD2jlj — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 20, 2025

The fight features a major weight gap, with “Tank” competing at lightweight, where the limit is 135 pounds. Paul, on the other hand, came in at 200 pounds for his last bout and usually fights in the cruiserweight division.

Jake Paul last stepped into the ring in June, earning a unanimous decision victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. He now holds a record of 11-1, with seven of those wins coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Davis last competed in March, battling Lamont Roach Jr. to a hard-fought majority draw. “Tank” currently boasts an unbeaten professional record of 30-0-1, with an astounding 28 victories coming by knockout.