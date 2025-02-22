‘Usyk’s Toughest Fight’ – Fans React As Joseph Parker Stops Martin Bakole To Retain Interim Title In Riyadh

After a scheduled IBF heavyweight title shot against Daniel Dubois suddenly fell through, Joseph Parker remained interim WBO heavyweight champion on Saturday by stopping Martin Bakole in two rounds.

The fight served as the co-main event to Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Parker worked his jab over the course of the first round, leading the way in attack as Bakole seemed to try and conserve energy. That did him nothing, however, as the New Zealander landed a right hand to the top of his challenger’s head in the second round. This caused Bakole to stumble and fall to the canvas.

The Congolese behemoth made it to his feet, but the fight was stopped, as Bakole still did not have his feet under him.

I’ve said it many times, but Parker is Usyk’s toughest fight #RiyadhSeason — Aruba (@tomant3000) February 22, 2025

Joseph Parker is a fucking warrior that’s three tough fighters he’s just put to bed in a row took a couple bad losses over the years but kept at it and it shows hope the Dubois fight happens next #JosephParker #Warrior pic.twitter.com/AtGh9IpWgl — ⭐🇦🇬🇰🇳⭐ (@HYPER_TTB) February 22, 2025

Make Oleksandr Usyk Vs Joseph Parker. Boxing should be a meritocracy. Parker has beaten Wilder, Zhang and Bakole back to back. He deserves a shot at Usyk. — Cobi Budge (@_cobibudge) February 22, 2025

Joseph Parker the last 3 years of his career pic.twitter.com/jskGDlaXjZ — Eagles are Superbowl Champs smd🍉🍉 (@KickpunchP) February 22, 2025

Joseph Parker is bad man pic.twitter.com/7n8ldzQ3z7 — L🅱️🥷🏿 (@lamz_Bino) February 22, 2025

Congrats to Joseph Parker and his team pic.twitter.com/oTJ8JDyDIj — Rob- BoxingShrew 🥊🇬🇧 (@BoxingShrew) February 22, 2025

Joseph Parker since his loss to Joe Joyce.



beat Jack Massey.

beat Faiga Opelu.

beat Simon Kean

beat Deontay Wilder.

beat Zhilei Zhang.

beat Martin Bakole. pic.twitter.com/ilW3bbmua6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 22, 2025

Do not deny that man his chance.



Joseph Parker fights for the world title next.



Usyk or Dubois, it doesn’t matter.

Give Kabayel the other. #ParkerBakole #BeterbievBivol2 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) February 22, 2025

Parker has now won six straight fights, which includes decision wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, the latter of which won him the WBO interim title last March. The Kiwi was scheduled to be stripped of the interim belt originally upon the start of his matchup with Dubois.

Parker is the WBO mandatory challenger for WBA/WBC/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, but there have been previous talks of Usyk facing Dubois in order to gain an undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing once again.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s result snapped a 10-fight win streak for Bakole.