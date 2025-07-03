Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Arrested By ICE Days After Jake Paul Loss Over Cartel Allegations

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. may be staring down the barrel of serious legal fallout.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Chavez Jr. had been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents near his residence in the upscale Studio City area of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The former WBC middleweight champion now faces possible deportation to Mexico over allegations of unlawful entry into the United States.

The arrest comes just days after “La Leyenda Continua” stepped into the ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at Anaheim’s Honda Center on Saturday, where he dropped a unanimous decision.

U.S. Homeland Security Links Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. To Sinaloa Cartel

In an official news release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is wanted in Mexico on an active arrest warrant and is under investigation for alleged involvement in organized crime, including the trafficking of firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

NEW; Through federal sources, I have obtained video of ICE arresting Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wednesday in Studio City, CA. The boxer is accused of being affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel. pic.twitter.com/FpD0v4aTta — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) July 3, 2025

The agency further claimed that “La Leyenda Continua” is believed to be affiliated with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.

“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunitions and explosives,” read a post from the official DHS account on X.

On July 2, ICE arrested Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.



He is now being processed for expedited removal from the United States. This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and… pic.twitter.com/c4QeRVpCEr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 3, 2025

Chavez Jr. was taken into custody after overstaying his B2 tourist visa, which had expired in February 2024. He arrived in the U.S. in August 2023, but within the same year, immigration officials alerted ICE about the 39-year-old Mexican boxer, describing him as “an egregious public safety threat.”

According to media reports, the exact location of Chávez Jr.’s detention remains undisclosed. However, he is expected to appear in court on Monday, where he will face the criminal charges levied against him.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had reportedly submitted an application for Lawful Permanent Resident status last year, citing his marriage to U.S. citizen Frida Munoz. However, the situation grew more complex when authorities accused Munoz of ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, allegedly stemming from a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman.