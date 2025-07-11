Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Live Results and Highlights

They are two of the greatest and most decorated fighters in women’s boxing history. They are arguably the two best in women’s boxing today. And tonight, the rivalry between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano concludes with one final, epic, highly-anticipated clash. And MMA News has you covered with all the action!
Taylor had long worked her way up the ranks at women’s lightweight before, picking up belt after belt before defeating Delfine Persoon to become undisputed women’s lightweight champion at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.
She would retain the belt seven consecutive times, a stretch that saw the first clash between Taylor and Serrano in 2022, with Taylor edging out a controversial split decision victory. Taylor would lose the undisputed title briefly to Chantelle Cameron before winning it back months later.
Then, in November 2024, as part of the undercard for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, the two met again, with Taylor again coming out on top in a controversial decision.
Serrano is a longtime veteran of the game, coming into tonight with a 47-3-1 record, having picked up nine major world title across seven weight classes in her career.
Now, Taylor and Serrano meet one last time in the Big Apple, once again at MSG, for all the marbles!
The card will also feature five other world title fights — for a record total of 17 world boxing championships on the line throughout the evening.
See below for the full results and up-to-the-minute highlights!
Taylor vs. Serrano 3 Live Results & Highlights
Main Card:
- Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
- Undisputed Super Featherweight Championship: Alycia Baumgardner def. Jennifer Miranda via unanimous decision (98-92 x2, 97-93)
- IBF/WBO Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green def. Savannah Marshall via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 96-93)
- IBF/WBO/WBC Super Bantamweight Championship: Ellie Scotney def. Yamileth Marcado via unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92 x2)
Preliminary Card:
- Undisputed Bantamweight Championship: Shurretta Metcalf def. Cherneka Johnson via TKO (Rd. 9, 0:02)
- WBC Interim Super Lightweight Championship: Chantelle Cameron def. Jessica Camara via unanimous decision (99-91 x2, 98-92)
- Super Bantamweight: Ramla Ali def. Lila Furtado via unanimous decision (77-75 x2, 76-74)
- Middleweight: Tamm Thibeault def. Mary Casamassa via TKO (Rd. 5, 2:18)