“Let’s See If You’ve Got The Balls…” – Oleksandr Usyk Teases Stepping Into Cage With Jake Paul

Jake Paul has made his call-outs of Oleksandr Usyk, and even at one point had a face-off with him. But it appears Usyk has tried to one up Paul with a challenge that involves the two of them venturing into a different combat world.

Paul made a post on social media detailing a five-year plan that he had for himself which included, among other things, defeating Usyk.

The undisputed heavyweight champion would respond by welcoming a challenge from Paul; however, he proposed a different kind of fight. Usyk brought up the idea of potentially facing Paul in an MMA bout following the end of his boxing career.

Good plan, @jakepaul. But I’m not here for 5th place — only first.

Soon, I'll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype. https://t.co/d0IuwLesKX — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) September 24, 2025

“Good plan, Jake Paul. But I’m not here for fifth place — only first,” Usyk posted. “Soon, I’ll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype.”

Could Oleksandr Usyk Face Jake Paul In An MMA Fight Instead Of Boxing?

Paul signed a deal with the PFL in January 2023 but has yet to make a debut in the sport of MMA.

Paul most recently fought in June, scoring a one-sided victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was recently announced that Paul will face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition match on November 14.

The undefeated Usyk most recently fought in July, stopping Daniel Dubois to regain the IBF heavyweight championship and become undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time in his career, becoming the first multiple-time undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Following the fight, Usyk had a stare-down with Paul in the ring, which earned plenty of negative attention from the combat community.