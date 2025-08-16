‘Bloody Hell He’s The One’ – Fans React To Moses Itauma Stopping Dillian Whyte With Explosive Round 1 KO

Moses Itauma just issued a stark warning to the heavyweight division with his performance.
On Saturday night at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Itauma secured the biggest victory of his career to date, demolishing former interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte with a vicious first-round knockout.
The 20-year-old Slovakian-born Brit wasted no time asserting himself, storming forward from the opening exchange. Whyte struggled to settle in before a blistering flurry rattled him and drove him into the corner. A clean shot upstairs left “The Villain” stumbling, his balance deserting him as he tried to fight back.
Moses Itauma smelled the finish and unleashed another merciless onslaught, his punches crashing through until Whyte collapsed under the weight of the assault. Though he attempted to rise, his legs betrayed him, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the bout before the round’s second minute expired.
Fans Erupt Over Moses Itauma’s First Round KO Of Dillian Whyte
Boxing fans were left in awe as Moses Itauma dismantled Dillian Whyte with a commanding knockout, flooding social media with reactions. Many praised the 20-year-old prodigy’s performance and celebrated what they believe is the dawn of a bright future for the rising heavyweight star.
With his emphatic win over Whyte, Itauma pushed his flawless professional record to 13-0, boasting 11 knockouts along the way. The young phenom has already dispatched seasoned names such as Mike Balogun, Demsey McKean, and others, further cementing his reputation as one of boxing’s most dangerous rising forces.