‘Bloody Hell He’s The One’ – Fans React To Moses Itauma Stopping Dillian Whyte With Explosive Round 1 KO

Moses Itauma just issued a stark warning to the heavyweight division with his performance.

On Saturday night at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Itauma secured the biggest victory of his career to date, demolishing former interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte with a vicious first-round knockout.

WOW ‼️ Moses Itauma stops Dillian Whyte in the first round ‼️#itaumavswhyte pic.twitter.com/MHaeiNvnFC — 𝐻𝐸𝐶𝑇𝐸𝐶 𝐵𝑂𝑋𝐼𝑁𝐺 (@HECCTECC) August 16, 2025

The 20-year-old Slovakian-born Brit wasted no time asserting himself, storming forward from the opening exchange. Whyte struggled to settle in before a blistering flurry rattled him and drove him into the corner. A clean shot upstairs left “The Villain” stumbling, his balance deserting him as he tried to fight back.

Moses Itauma smelled the finish and unleashed another merciless onslaught, his punches crashing through until Whyte collapsed under the weight of the assault. Though he attempted to rise, his legs betrayed him, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the bout before the round’s second minute expired.

Image: Dazn Boxing

Fans Erupt Over Moses Itauma’s First Round KO Of Dillian Whyte

Boxing fans were left in awe as Moses Itauma dismantled Dillian Whyte with a commanding knockout, flooding social media with reactions. Many praised the 20-year-old prodigy’s performance and celebrated what they believe is the dawn of a bright future for the rising heavyweight star.

Bloody hell he's the one. — Elliot Guillett (@ElliotGCFC2) August 16, 2025

This guy is the future of the heavyweight, without a doubt. He’s pure athleticism, no muscles, not vibes, just skills as pure as milk.



Moses Itauma, 20-year old🤍 pic.twitter.com/hIawmgQV7u — Yomi Oyesola (@YomiOyesola) August 16, 2025

He’s a brilliant fighter with all the tools at his disposal! 🔥👏🔥 The fact that he’s so cool and calm is scary.. 👏🔥👏 #MosesItauma — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 16, 2025

What a performance but Whyte had no business still fighting — Akh1l (@akh1l_sol) August 16, 2025

Tired of watching him do fight bums. Give him real competition.

It’s all cans so far. — 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖔𝖘 יִשְׂרָאֵל (@SpiritofourLord) August 16, 2025

The future of the heavyweight division has officially arrived. — Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@_SchuZ_) August 16, 2025

Moses Itauma is HIM — Tom Garratt (@Tgarratt10) August 16, 2025

BOOM. The future is here. — Landon 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@RLJ2DAY) August 16, 2025

He’s a fucking PROBLEMMM — 🎱 (@c__mtla_) August 16, 2025

The Kid has huge potential. — ShadowGent (@RagingTiger89) August 16, 2025

One round demolition job — Jake_D (@DJN365) August 16, 2025

With his emphatic win over Whyte, Itauma pushed his flawless professional record to 13-0, boasting 11 knockouts along the way. The young phenom has already dispatched seasoned names such as Mike Balogun, Demsey McKean, and others, further cementing his reputation as one of boxing’s most dangerous rising forces.