Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Rematch Pushed To New July Date

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois now have a new date locked in to reignite their rivalry.

According to a recent report by Ring Magazine, the rematch between Usyk and Dubois, originally scheduled for July 12 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, has now been pushed back to July 19.

The reshuffling was prompted to prevent a scheduling conflict with the newly announced Ring Magazine event, which will be headlined by reigning WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson as he defends his title against the undefeated William Zepeda.

The Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois rematch for the Ring Magazine and undisputed heavyweight championship will now take place one week later on July 19 at London’s Wembley Stadium, per The Ring’s Mike Coppinger.



The fight was originally planned for July 12, the same day as Edgar… pic.twitter.com/TRUlQaYqhi — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 24, 2025

The two fighters first met on August 23, when Usyk emerged victorious over the up-and-coming Englishman with a dominant ninth-round TKO. However, the outcome was marred by controversy after Dubois landed a body shot in the fifth round that dropped Usyk, with the punch being ruled a low blow.

Daniel Dubois drops Oleksandr Usyk with a lethal body shot to the belt line, seemingly played off as a low blow by Usyk to avoid a potential stoppage… Thoughts? #UsykDubois pic.twitter.com/LSnFwE7Hl9 — Sup Dog Sports (@supdogsports) August 26, 2023

Usyk enters this rematch on the back of two dominant decision victories over Tyson Fury last year. The undefeated Ukrainian made history as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era after his monumental victory over “The Gypsy King” in May.

However, to secure the highly anticipated rematch with Fury, “The Cat” was forced to vacate his IBF title, which Dubois claimed after defeating Filip Hrgovic in June 2024. Usyk currently holds an undefeated professional record of 23-0, including 14 knockout wins.

Meanwhile, “Dynamite” is riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak and is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September to retain his title. Dubois was initially slated to defend his IBF title against Joseph Parker in February, but had to pull out just two days before the bout due to illness.

The 27-year-old London native currently impressive professional record of 22-2, with a staggering 21 of those victories coming by way of knockout.