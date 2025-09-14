“One Of The GOATs” – Fans And Fighters React To Terence Crawford Putting On Classic Display Over Canelo Alvarez For Undisputed Super Middleweight Title

Jumping up two weight classes from his last bout, Terence Crawford has made history in the inaugural Zuffa Boxing card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, defeating Canelo Alvarez to become the new undisputed super middleweight champion.
Crawford remains undefeated and becomes the first male boxer in history to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era in three weight classes.
The two used the first round to feel each other out, with Alvarez having more activity, but Crawford landing the cleaner shots. Crawford looked to use quicker shots in the second round, while Alvarez looked to cut off the ring and bully the body of Crawford.
Both men looked strong in the fourth round, with Crawford keeping the momentum early on before Alvarez picked up his pace in the later stages of that round. Alvarez continued to pour things on in the fifth round, only for Crawford to respond in kind in the sixth.
After a closely contested round seven, Crawford took control in round eight, not letting Alvarez’s body shot attempts slow him down. Both men, however, brought their power in round nine, which also saw Crawford opened up following an accidental headbutt.
Crawford landed more big shots in the 10th, but Alvarez appeared to trouble Crawford at one point, pressuring him against the ropes. Crawford returned fire with an all-around performance in the 11th before the two risked it all in the championship rounds.
All three judges scored the bout for Crawford, with one 116-112 score and two 115-113 totals.
Crawford, a world champion in four weight classes, previously was an undisputed champion at light welterweight and welterweight, having previously been a world champion at 147 for over five years. Crawford came into this bout off a win over Ismail Madrimov, winning a pair of titles at light middleweight in the process.
Alvarez, who also has been a world champion in four weight classes, won his first belt at super middleweight in December 2018. He’d become undisputed champion at 168 with a finish of Caleb Plant in November 2021 before becoming a two-time undisputed champion when he regained the IBF title in May by defeating William Scull.