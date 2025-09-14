“One Of The GOATs” – Fans And Fighters React To Terence Crawford Putting On Classic Display Over Canelo Alvarez For Undisputed Super Middleweight Title

Jumping up two weight classes from his last bout, Terence Crawford has made history in the inaugural Zuffa Boxing card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, defeating Canelo Alvarez to become the new undisputed super middleweight champion.

Crawford remains undefeated and becomes the first male boxer in history to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era in three weight classes.

The two used the first round to feel each other out, with Alvarez having more activity, but Crawford landing the cleaner shots. Crawford looked to use quicker shots in the second round, while Alvarez looked to cut off the ring and bully the body of Crawford.

Both men looked strong in the fourth round, with Crawford keeping the momentum early on before Alvarez picked up his pace in the later stages of that round. Alvarez continued to pour things on in the fifth round, only for Crawford to respond in kind in the sixth.

After a closely contested round seven, Crawford took control in round eight, not letting Alvarez’s body shot attempts slow him down. Both men, however, brought their power in round nine, which also saw Crawford opened up following an accidental headbutt.

Crawford landed more big shots in the 10th, but Alvarez appeared to trouble Crawford at one point, pressuring him against the ropes. Crawford returned fire with an all-around performance in the 11th before the two risked it all in the championship rounds.

All three judges scored the bout for Crawford, with one 116-112 score and two 115-113 totals.

TERENCE CRAWFORD DEFEATS CANELO



HE IS NOW THE FIRST MAN IN THE HISTORY OF BOXING TO BECOME A THREE WEIGHT UNDISPUTED CHAMPION 🏆🏆🏆



STOP DISRESPECTING HIM AND ACCEPT THAT HE IS ONE OF THE GOATS pic.twitter.com/WPZUl4r1a9 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 14, 2025

I don’t need the official decision.. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford just delivered a boxing masterclass to beat Canelo Alvarez. Magnificent performance from the now undisputed 🐐. Congrats ⁦@terencecrawford⁩ 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xdc4FVnluX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2025

This all Canelo saw in that Terrence Bud Crawford fight pic.twitter.com/wOShPhpavV — Black Dynamite (@theblackercaleb) September 14, 2025

Bud did that!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 14, 2025

Crawford did it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 14, 2025

To go up 3 weight classes like that and out box someone as dangerous and special as Canelo man Terrance Crawford difference !!! Respect 🫡 💪🏽💪🏽 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) September 14, 2025

Crawford should win 9 of 12 rounds on the scorecards! Great fight; at 37, he moved up 14 lbs to beat Canelo Alvarez, a 32-year-old all-time great champion! — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) September 14, 2025

What a great fight! Great performance by Crawford! Truly an amazing fighter! 💯 #CaneloVsCrawford — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) September 14, 2025

“he hasn’t fought anybody”

“the only person he’s beat is Errol Spence”

“he’s out of shape”

“Canelo is too big”



Terence Crawford is one of the greatest boxers of all time



42-0 👑 pic.twitter.com/topSaqsz35 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 14, 2025

Crawford is just one of the greatest of all time — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) September 14, 2025

🚨Terrance Crawford has become the first man to be undisputed champion in three different weight classes#CaneloVsCrawford pic.twitter.com/ZPzW4UrRRX — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) September 14, 2025

Bud Crawford is the best man on the planet at #boxing. IYKYK. Just fucking brilliant tonight. — Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) September 14, 2025

Crawford 👑 — DJ P👀H (@DJPooh) September 14, 2025

Crawford outclassed Canelo. Weird to see Canelo outmatched like this. Crawford is in the history books forever with this one. — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) September 14, 2025

Bud Crawford is the greatest fighter I’ve ever seen.. PERIOD — Ransom (@RansomPLS) September 14, 2025

Crawford, a world champion in four weight classes, previously was an undisputed champion at light welterweight and welterweight, having previously been a world champion at 147 for over five years. Crawford came into this bout off a win over Ismail Madrimov, winning a pair of titles at light middleweight in the process.

Alvarez, who also has been a world champion in four weight classes, won his first belt at super middleweight in December 2018. He’d become undisputed champion at 168 with a finish of Caleb Plant in November 2021 before becoming a two-time undisputed champion when he regained the IBF title in May by defeating William Scull.