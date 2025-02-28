Ryan Garcia Set To Headline Historic Boxing Event At Times Square

Ryan Garcia is set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring at one of the most iconic locations in the world.

On Friday, The Ring Magazine, owned by Saudi’s Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalsheikh, announced that Garcia will headline a boxing event dubbed “Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves” at Times Square in Manhattan, New York City on May 2, where he will face Rolando Romero in a showdown for the WBA welterweight title.

The star-studded event at the historic venue will also see “KingRy’s” last opponent, Devin Haney, move up a division to take on former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez. Meanwhile, reigning WBO welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez will clash with interim titleholder Arnold Barboza in a high-stakes unification bout.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: The Ring Magazine 'Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves' card on May 2nd will take place in TIMES SQUARE, New York and feature three blockbuster fights:



🥊 @RyanGarcia vs @SignUp4KOs

🥊 @Realdevinhaney vs @RAMIREZBOXING

🥊 @TeofimoLopez vs @jrBarbozaArnold #FatalFury… pic.twitter.com/Ol5wWSGCtf — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 28, 2025

Both Garcia and Haney will be stepping into the ring for the first time since their highly polarizing clash. The two last met in April 2024, when the former WBC interim lightweight champion dropped Haney three times on his way to a majority decision victory.

However, weeks after the fight, “KingRy” tested positive for the banned substance ostarine both in and out of competition. This led to a one-year suspension after he reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) in June, ultimately overturning his victory into a no-contest.

According to the announcement, the Times Square bound event is set to air live on pay-per-view, though the official broadcasters have yet to be revealed.