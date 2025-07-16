Shakur Stevenson, Conor Benn Agree To Clash At 147 During Trash Talk Tirade?

A boxing bout between Shakur Stevenson and Conor Benn would definitely bring eyeballs — especially after the way they talked trash at each other on a livestreamed Internet program.

Stevenson and Benn were both scheduled guests for a recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show following Stevenson’s victory over William Zepeda in Flushing, NY, this past weekend, retaining the WBC lightweight title.

Helwani brought the two in and seated them next to one another at one point, where things seemed to get stirred. And after an early exchange of pleasantries, the insults — be it serious or playful — started to get thrown.

Stevenson appeared to talk Benn down, following Benn’s loss to Chris Eubank Jr. in April.

“You’re not that big, bro,” Stevenson told him.

“When I hit you, you’ll feel it,” Benn responded. “You’re going to be on your bike. You’re not going to hit me.”

Did Shakur Stevenson And Conor Benn Just Agree To Lightweight Matchup In November?

Benn followed it up by mentioning a couple of moments during the Zepada matchup where he seemed to stumble Stevenson, which Stevenson responded by telling Been to “stop lying.”

When Stevenson went back to the size remarks, saying he and Benn are not that far off in terms of build, Benn challenged Stevenson to come up to 160 for a fight.

Benn, despite having fought at welterweight and middleweight most recently, then said he’d be interested in dropping to 147 to challenge Stevenson in November — which Stevenson seemed to accept.

“I’ll fight you at 147,” Benn said. “No, no, no, no, no. I don’t hear no excuses.”

“After I beat you, just tell me I’m great,” Benn also said.

The conversation continued to be an exchange of compliments and jabs before Stevenson left minutes later, as Benn finished up with Helwani.

Stevenson is undefeated at 24-0, having held gold at featherweight and super featherweight before becoming a lightweight world champion.

Benn’s lost to Eubank Jr. marked the first in the professional career of the former WBA Continental welterweight champion.