“The Greatest Boxer Of All Time” – Fans Sing Praises For Oleksandr Usyk After Defeating Daniel Dubois To Become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Again

For the third time in his career, something no other man has done in professional boxing, Oleksandr Usyk is an undisputed world champion.
Usyk, the reigning WBA, WBC, and WBO champion has re-captured the undisputed heavyweight world championship of boxing with a fifth-round knockout win over IBF champion Daniel Dubois.
The fight — a second encounter between the two — main evented a big night of boxing action at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
The two got off to a speedy start, both flashing their jabs and landing straights, with Usyk’s landing more clean. Dubois was notably reaching with his shots, and Usyk made him pay for that in round two, landing strong left hands.
Dubois started to pick some momentum it seemed in the third round, and he furthered that with some strong body shots in the fourth.
But towards one of the corners of the ring in the fifth round, Usyk landed a left hook that made Dubois stumble and knocked him down.
Usyk landed another left hand seconds later — and this time, Dubois did not beat the count. No fifth-round controversy in sight.
Usyk and Dubois first met for the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in August 2023. Dubois was in control until a punch in the fifth round was controversially ruled a low blow. Usyk turned the tide and scored knock downs in the eighth and ninth rounds — the latter of which gave Usyk the KO win.
Usyk had since become undisputed champion for the first time by capturing the WBC title with a win over Tyson Fury in May 2024. The reign lasted just a month, however, after Usyk elected a rematch with Fury in December, which he’d also win.
Dubois became IBF champion with a win over Filip Hrgovic in June 2024, and then became full-time champion once the IBF stripped Usyk. Dubois then retained the IBF title last September with a fifth-round knockout of former champ Anthony Joshua.