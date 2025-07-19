“The Greatest Boxer Of All Time” – Fans Sing Praises For Oleksandr Usyk After Defeating Daniel Dubois To Become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Again

For the third time in his career, something no other man has done in professional boxing, Oleksandr Usyk is an undisputed world champion.

Usyk, the reigning WBA, WBC, and WBO champion has re-captured the undisputed heavyweight world championship of boxing with a fifth-round knockout win over IBF champion Daniel Dubois.

The fight — a second encounter between the two — main evented a big night of boxing action at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The two got off to a speedy start, both flashing their jabs and landing straights, with Usyk’s landing more clean. Dubois was notably reaching with his shots, and Usyk made him pay for that in round two, landing strong left hands.

Dubois started to pick some momentum it seemed in the third round, and he furthered that with some strong body shots in the fourth.

But towards one of the corners of the ring in the fifth round, Usyk landed a left hook that made Dubois stumble and knocked him down.

Usyk landed another left hand seconds later — and this time, Dubois did not beat the count. No fifth-round controversy in sight.

It’s time for everyone to admit Usyk is the greatest boxer of all time pic.twitter.com/lKLS9v15Gz — igor (@ukraniandream) July 19, 2025

There are levels to this game. Oleksandr Usyk is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter on the planet bar none and is an ALL-TIME GREAT. #UsykDubois2 pic.twitter.com/KgfgcKouZH — tendo ✍🏾 (@TendoTFW) July 19, 2025

Usyk really came up from Cruiserweight & did the double over Joshua, Fury & Dubois, while becoming undisputed.



Elite. #UsykDubois pic.twitter.com/idupAIRqEu — . (@APresserV2) July 19, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk is one of the greatest boxers of all time #UsykDubois2 pic.twitter.com/ZSe75C8VGP — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 19, 2025

me describing Oleksandr Usyk to my future kids: pic.twitter.com/YREoORnI7X — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) July 19, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk just became an undisputed champion for the THIRD time 😳



No male boxer in the four-belt era has achieved undisputed champ status three separate times pic.twitter.com/NpdT50AHc8 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 19, 2025

USYK FINISHES DUBOIS!! LEVELS BRUV!! pic.twitter.com/QTc5WV1ROg — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 19, 2025

This might have been the greatest generation of British heavyweights and Usyk walked through them. I think that legally makes him the King of England now. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) July 19, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk is Boxing Poetry. Wow. pic.twitter.com/6QWtcS9MoO — António Mango (@AntonioMango4) July 19, 2025

Best cruiserweight of his era and the best heavyweight of his era



Undisputed in both divisions



Respect Usyk as the all time great he truly is pic.twitter.com/0vEmaUu5Go — 漆黒 (@DarkShadowGoat) July 19, 2025

Usyk and Dubois first met for the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in August 2023. Dubois was in control until a punch in the fifth round was controversially ruled a low blow. Usyk turned the tide and scored knock downs in the eighth and ninth rounds — the latter of which gave Usyk the KO win.

Usyk had since become undisputed champion for the first time by capturing the WBC title with a win over Tyson Fury in May 2024. The reign lasted just a month, however, after Usyk elected a rematch with Fury in December, which he’d also win.

Dubois became IBF champion with a win over Filip Hrgovic in June 2024, and then became full-time champion once the IBF stripped Usyk. Dubois then retained the IBF title last September with a fifth-round knockout of former champ Anthony Joshua.