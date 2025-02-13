Oleksandr Usyk Teases Possible Boxing Showdown With UFC Champ Alex Pereira

Oleksandr Usyk is entertaining the possibility of a potential showdown with Alex Pereira down the road.

“The Cat” has recently suggested that he is nearing the twilight of his storied boxing career, committing to two more fights before hanging up his gloves. Having dominated both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions while maintaining his undefeated record, he now stands on the verge of a well-deserved departure from the sport.

Usyk is coming off a commanding triumph over Tyson Fury in their highly anticipated rematch this past December, successfully defending his WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. The 38-year-old Ukrainian cemented his place as the undisputed champion when he first dethroned “The Gypsy King” in May 2024.

However, shortly after, he was compelled to relinquish the IBF title, which ultimately found its way into the hands of his former foe, Daniel Dubois.

Usyk will be intently observing Dubois’ upcoming title defense against Joseph Parker on Feb. 22 in Saudi Arabia, as the winner of this bout will be the next opponent for the former undisputed champion.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, “The Cat” outlined what could very well be the final two bouts of his illustrious career. To the surprise of many, he revealed that in his last fight, he envisions stepping into the ring with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira.

“First, is who wins the next fight [Dubois vs. Parker] on Feb. 22, Usyk said.” Next? Maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe – why not? Alex wants to.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Unified King Oleksandr Usyk eyes 'show fight' with Alex Pereira… 😱



Usyk's road to retirement…BOOK IT 📝 pic.twitter.com/13YyFTASou — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) February 13, 2025

“Poatan” is no stranger to the sweet science of boxing, boasting a rich amateur background and even securing a professional win in July 2017, where he dispatched Marcelo de Souza Cruz via TKO. Pereira has also openly discussed his ambitions to transition to boxing once his MMA career reaches its conclusion.

Pereira is set to defend his 205-pound title for the fourth time against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.