Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Final Pre-Fight Press Conference (9 p.m. ET)

We are just two nights away now from the highly anticipated undisputed super middleweight title bout that sees Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. And now it’s time for a little more build to this already high intensity matchup among two of boxing’s pound-for-pound best with a good old fashioned press conference.

This will be one of the last times the two will speak to each other, as well as the fans and the media, prior to their clash on Saturday night, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though Alvarez picked up his initial super middleweight title back in December 2018, he became the undisputed champion with an 11th-round finish of Caleb Plant in November 2021. This will mark the seventh undisputed super middleweight title defense for the four-division world champion.

The undefeated Crawford has also been an undisputed boxing world champion before, winning all four alphabet titles at both light welterweight and welterweight. This will be his first matchup since his controversial win over Ismail Madrimov to become WBO interim light middleweight champion. This is Crawford’s first fight at super middleweight.

The Netflix card will also feature Callum Walsh taking on Fernando Vargas Jr., Christian M’bili defending the interim WBC super middleweight title against Lester Martinez, and Mohammed Alakel facing Travis Kent Crawford.

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Press Conference

Alvarez and Crawford will partake in a press conference on the evening of September 11 in Las Vegas. This is the opportunity for fighters to answer questions from media and fans, as well as potentially lay in some smack talk on their opponents.

Check out a live stream of the presser below via the UFC’s official YouTube channel, commencing at 9 PM ET.