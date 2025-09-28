Zuffa Boxing Nearing Broadcast Deal With Paramount

Another piece of the ventures under the Dana White umbrella — let alone the TKO umbrella — may soon be joining Paramount in short time.

Per a report from John Ourand of The Puck, Zuffa Boxing is likely to sign a broadcasting deal with Paramount, with an announcement coming as soon as possibly next week.

MMA Fighting adds that the nearing deal may connect with White’s social media posts last week that originally teased a big day before stating he jumped the gun on the post.

Zuffa Boxing Near Deal With Paramount

If this report is true, it would give TKO its second combat sports broadcasting deal with Paramount following its merger with Skydance. Last month, the UFC and Paramount agreed to a seven-year, $7.7 million deal that would see UFC events broadcasted on the Paramount+ streaming service, with certain numbered cards simulcasted on linear CBS channels.

It was reported last month that the two sides were in “advanced talks.”

Zuffa Boxing — run by UFC CEO and President Dana White, as well as WWE President Nick Khan, and financially backed by the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority — officially launches in 2026, following its promotion of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight earlier this month.

TKO is looking at holding monthly Zuffa Boxing cards, as well as a couple of special “supercards” in a calendar year.