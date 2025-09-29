Zuffa Boxing Broadcast Deal Puts Events On Paramount Platforms Starting 2026

Zuffa Boxing has found its exclusive streaming home with Paramount+.
On Monday, TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, revealed that its boxing promotion will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, with Paramount Skydance Corp. serving as the exclusive broadcast partner.
The partnership will kick off in 2026 with 12 live cards and supplemental programming, with plans for further expansion in the years ahead.
According to a press release, the fights will be accessible through Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, Paramount+. Beyond 2026, the number of live cards is set to grow, with select bouts also slated to air on CBS and other Paramount streaming platforms.
Zuffa Boxing is the newly launched professional boxing promotion created by TKO Group in partnership with entertainment conglomerate Sela. It is led by a powerhouse team including UFC CEO Dana White, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Sela CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy, and WWE President and TKO director Nick Khan.
The announcement comes on the heels of UFC’s major broadcasting shift from ESPN to Paramount, sealed last month with a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal set to begin in 2026. Under the agreement, UFC will feature a full schedule of 13 premier numbered events and 30 Fight Nights, marking a move away from most traditional pay-per-view models.
Dana White Weighs In On Zuffa Boxing Deal With Paramount
Dana White expressed his enthusiasm about the Zuffa Boxing deal with Paramount. The UFC CEO highlighted that the partnership will bring high-quality boxing to a global audience, giving fans access to both rising talent and established stars.