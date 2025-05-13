Breaking: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Set for UFC 319 Middleweight Title Showdown in Chicago

UFC President Dana White announced live on Instagram that Dricus Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. The event is scheduled for August 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, the reigning champion, has maintained an undefeated record in the UFC and recently defended his title against top contenders, including Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Chimaev, also undefeated in his professional career, has quickly risen through the ranks with victories over former champions and is regarded as a formidable challenger.

Du Plessis began training in judo at age five, wrestling at 12, and kickboxing at 14. He is known for his well-rounded skill set, holding a second-degree black belt in kickboxing and a background in judo and wrestling. Du Plessis has a professional MMA record of 24 wins and 2 losses, with 9 victories by knockout and 11 by submission. He made his UFC debut in 2020.

Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated as a professional, with a 14-0 record, including 6 knockouts and 6 submissions. He began wrestling as a child, won Swedish national championships in freestyle wrestling, and transitioned to MMA in 2018. Chimaev quickly rose to prominence in the UFC with dominant performances, including a record-setting run of three wins in 66 days.

UFC 319

This middleweight title fight will headline UFC 319, marking one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. Both fighters bring significant win streaks and contrasting styles, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in Chicago.