Bryan Battle On MMA Fans: “Difference between being held accountable and people just being mean”

Bryan Battle has been feeling the heat from MMA fans a bit as of late following his UFC release after his second weight miss across two weight divisions.

Speaking with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Battle discussed how mixed martial arts fans have been interacting with him online as of late after receiving his walking papers from the MMA powerhouse with a signed bout agreement with Dirty Boxing Championship for later this week.

While he is not obtuse to his own wrongdoings that got him booted from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the entertaining combatant feels like some mixed martial arts fans have crossed a bit of a line here as Battle said,

“There’s a big difference between being held accountable and people just being mean. You know what I’m saying? A lot of people being nasty. I’m seeing a lot of people’s true colors, but then there’s also people who got my best interest at heart. A lot of people, especially since I took this fight, been on my ass: How’s your weight? How you doing?”

“What are you gonna do today? What’d you eat? And those are the people who want what’s best for you. They’re not just gonna write this off like, ‘Oh yeah, you’ll get ’em next time.’ No, no, you need to be better. I still love you, but you need to be better. And it’s stuff like that I appreciate as a superstar.”

Bryan Battle set for DBX 3 clash after UFC departure

Bryan Battle will attempt his second cut to 185 pounds this month but is preparing for a different combative ruleset altogether.

‘The Butcher’ is set to battle Derik de Freitas in a hybrid rules bout as part of DBX 3 which is set for August 29th in Florida. For de Freitas, he has previously had twelve professional mixed martial arts bout and the Brazilian competitor looks for his biggest win ever against a former UFC veteran in Battle.

DBX 3 also features like notable names such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik who competes for heavyweight gold in the headliner, former Bellator MMA and BKFC champ as well as former UFC veteran Hector Lombard, as well as former UFC vets like Jessica-Rose Clark and Alex Caceres to reference but a few.