Callum Walsh thinks the Face of TKO Boxing Needs to: “Be entertaining and give people their money’s worth”

Callum Walsh is riding high in the boxing world and wants to be the face of the emerging promotion helmed by Dana White and Turki Alalshikh. This was expressed during a media day appearance where he fielded questions from on-site reporters, as captured by MMA Junkie video.

In the pre-fight build up to his recent fight on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford main card that ended up being broadcast to tens of millions of people on Netflix, Callum Walsh said,

“I would love to be the face of TKO boxing. I would love to be the man that Dana and Tom and everyone sends out to fight anybody, you know, that’s what it’s about for me. I don’t want to be hyped up as 30-0 and never fought anyone. I want to be the guy that they’re like, ‘Right, we’re looking for a fight. Callum will fight him.’ You know what I mean?”

“Send him out. He’ll fight. He’ll put on a show. Everyone will be happy. Fans will show up to the fight because they know I’m going to show up and fight. That’s the thing for me. Just be entertaining and give people their money’s worth.”

Callum Walsh disappointed with latest performance, eyes one more fight in 2025

Callum Walsh emerged victorious in the recent fight he had, which was referenced in a cursory way above, but left with a bit of a sour taste in his mouth. Walsh bested Fernando Vargas Jr. by way of unanimous decision and came out of the ring with a 15-0 professional ledger as a pugilist. Speaking about the Vargas Jr. win at the post-fight press conference, Walsh stated [via Ring Magazine],

“It was an unbelievable experience but I do feel a bit disappointed because I wanted to be better. At the end of the day I beat an undefeated fighter, so I’m happy … What an honor. People forget that I am still 24 years old. I am still learning, growing. I gained a lot of experience. I felt no pressure walking out.”

“When I got in the ring, after the first round, I didn’t feel my best. I felt sluggish, slow. After that I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform. It was frustrating because I know how good I can be, how much experience I have, and what I can do.”

The native of Ireland addressed a potential next step for him in his career as Walsh quipped [via Ring Magazine],

“Turki [Alalshikh] asked me if I want to fight in November. I said no problem, let me know. We’ll see who they put in front of me. I’m a simple man. I just show up and fight whoever they want me to fight.”