Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford confirmed for huge September 13th fight live on Netflix

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is officially set to take place on September 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada – and it will be broadcast live on Netflix around the world.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for the 100% official go ahead for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. It’s easily the biggest fight this year when it comes to professional boxing, and while both may be megastars in their own right, this feels like the kind of bout that goes above and beyond their own star power.

There are so many reasons to like this fight, and now, we have knowledge of where and when it’s going to happen. As confirmed in the following poster, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will go down on September 13th, and fans will be able to watch it live around the globe on Netflix.

🚨 CANELO ALVAREZ VS TERENCE CRAWFORD 🚨



👑 Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO

⚖️ Super-Middleweight

📺 Netflix

📆 September 13th

📍 Las Vegas, USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/73eV4eVq5G — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 10, 2025

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is happening

“On Sept. 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century,” Alalshikh said. “Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix.”

“Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley,” said Dana White. “Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, Sept. 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the greatest boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.”

Quotes via Ring Magazine

Buckle up, fight fans, because this is going to be one for the ages – and we don’t say that lightly.