Carl Froch on “proper gobs**te” Darren Till, thinks Molly McCann is “going to struggle” in boxing

Carl Froch continues to lean into the public war of words with Darren Till and also touched on another ex-UFC fighter now fighting in the sweet science. During an interview with Football Blog, Froch kept up the banter that he has been engaging in with the former UFC welterweight title challenger.

‘The Cobra’ mentioned that if the money is right, he would consider fighting again and seemed keen to return against the reigning Misfits Boxing titleholder. When teasing a potential comeback to the ring and working in shots at the current MFB bridgerweight champion, Froch said,

“There’s an opportunity to get in there and make some money in a fight that I think’s gonna be quite an easy fight. I’ve started hitting the bag and having a workout and started running a little bit just to see how I feel. And I feel f*king great. I think it’s easy money, and if the money’s enough, then I’d consider it. Darren [Till] talks a lot s**t. He’s proper gobs**te.”

Carl Froch on Molly McCann in boxing: “I doubt she’ll do anything”

Commenting on another Scouser who crossed over from the UFC cage to the boxing ring, Carl Froch also gave his thoughts on the path ahead for Molly McCann who left behind MMA and donned the big gloves.

While she did have a successful debut in the boxing ring recently, Froch seems unsure about the upward mobility that Molly McCann can have in terms of ascending the ranks in the boxing world. Touching on how he foresees McCann’s forward path playing out after her TKO of Kate Radomska on September 13th in the final round of their fight, Froch stated,

“As a UFC fighter and not having the experience in boxing, it’s going to be difficult. And there’s not many that come from UFC that transcend into boxing very well. Even the top UFC fighters don’t really make good professional boxers, so I doubt she’ll [Molly McCann will] do anything, especially at 35. But it’s wide open and there’s not many female boxers at the top of the game. But if you look at a world champion in her weight division, she’s probably going to struggle.”