Carlos Guerra Expects “War” and “Another Belt” to “Take to Mexico” at BKB 42

Carlos Guerra battles for Javon Wright’s welterweight championship at BKB 42: Music City Brawl on June 21st. Guerra appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to discuss multiple topics through the aid of a translator. Riding a three fight winning streak in the Mighty Trigon into this title bid, Guerra is stepping in as a short notice replacement for Carlos Alexandre but is game all the same.

The momentum that came from his first round finish of Azjavkhlan Baatar in February at BKB 37 with a pair of third round finishes prior is evident heading into this Vice TV broadcast.

Carlos Guerra has had nine bare knuckle boxing forays before this title fight, has fought in ten gloved professional MMA bouts, and also competed under the Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA banner. ‘Diamante’ is also known for championship Muay Thai accolades in the WBC, WMO, and WKC with the idea of winning a BKB belt in the coming days being representative of a significant career capstone.

Carlos Guerra and his redemptive, short notice crack at BKB gold again

This is not Guerra’s first throwdown for a BKB strap as he was previously fighting for gloveless gold in October 2022. This was back when the company was known as BYB Extreme and the bout took place at the promotion’s twelth event. That night in London saw Guerra fall to Seth Shaffer in their vacant title clash when he was halted within the first minute of the second stanza.

When asked if that prior title bid provides a redemption-minded component for this weekend’s title fight, Guerra gave his thoughts on the matter quite succinctly when he quipped,

“He’s convinced to win. He’s ready.”

National pride is also a pronounced element here and when touching on the support that he feels from his compatriots as a Mexican embarking on this fighting career, Carlos Guerra said,

“It’s going to be another win for Mexico. It’s going to be another belt he’s going to take to Mexico. This is the final part of his career and he wants to finish it winning.”

Further touching on how the support feels from combat sports fans in Mexico, Guerra stated,

“Very good. A lot of people are very passionate about it like for boxing. Then bare-knuckle is something new to Mexico and the people are really curious about it. They like to fight, so.”

Offering up his final parting thoughts before this bare-knuckle boxing championship showdown in Nashville this weekend, Guerra quipped,

“We want to show off like what’s going on. We want to show off like all the hard work, all the pressure he can put into his opponent. So we’re gonna give them the show they want. Like a lot of blood, a lot of aggressivity, and then a war.”