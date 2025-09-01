Craig Jones Puts Chael Sonnen To Sleep Twice With Same Buggy Choke At CJI 2

Craig Jones made quick work of Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen stepped in on less than a week’s notice at Craig Jones Invitational 2 (CJI 2) to replace Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, but ended up being submitted twice by the same move.

On Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the former UFC multi-time title challenger opened their three-round clash with an early takedown on Jones, only to be ensnared in a vicious buggy choke that rendered him unconscious.

CRAIG JONES puts Chael to SLEEEP 😴

via BUGGY choke!! #CJI2 (the 1st time) pic.twitter.com/SUjKttuPXW — The Fight Guy (@thefiteguy) September 1, 2025

“The Bad Guy” eventually shook off the cobwebs and agreed to run it back. Shooting for another takedown, Sonnen hunted a leg lock, an attack that offered no real threat against a grappler of Jones’ pedigree. The Australian jiu-jitsu ace quickly countered, locking in yet another buggy choke that once again sent Sonnen out cold.

The crowd erupted in chants for more as Sonnen lobbied for a best-of-five, drawing laughter from referee John McCarthy. But the bout was waved off, and Jones was officially declared the winner with consecutive buggy chokes.

Image: @cjiofficial/Instagram

Following the event, Sonnen shrugged off the loss in trademark fashion on social media, joking that the contract was for a “3 out of 5” format and insisting he was simply relaxing in the position.

The contract said 3 out of 5 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 1, 2025

The first thing you do in a position like that is relax. That’s all that was. I don’t blame anybody and I’m not upset. Misinterpretations happen.



I forgive you. https://t.co/IsnHPlxMfJ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 1, 2025

What Happened When Craig Jones First Took On Chael Sonnen?

The rivalry between Craig Jones and Chael Sonnen goes back to September 2017, when the future CJI founder stunned “The Bad Guy” with a slick heel hook finish in the prestigious ADCC Openweight tournament.