Donald Sanchez on Fighting BKFC’s Pound For Pound Number One Fighter For His Belt

Donald Sanchez is obviously keen on the idea of winning a world title but it would be a truly great accolade to defeat the number one pound-for-pound fighter in BKFC. Sanchez appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of his middleweight title bid against reigning champion David Mundell in the main event of BKFC 75 set for June 6th. When discussing if it was of particular significance to potentially gain a big win over the elite caliber bare knuckle boxer, Sanchez said,

“Absolutely, you know. That’s cool and everything but that’s why we do this stuff. We want to fight the best. I don’t care about fighting the YouTubers and all that [ __ ]. So I’m here to fight the best and that’s what I want to do. I kept asking for it, asking for it, asking for it. Fighting, fighting, fighting, and finishing the fights and here we go, you know. I get to prove who I am, prove that I’m one of the best, prove that I am the best, and then in action, I get that belt as well. So I get to go fight the number one pound-for-pound guy in the world for his belt. So I mean what more can you ask for? That’s badass, you know.”

Donald Sanchez and the fight IQ he brings to this BKFC 75 title bid

Donald Sanchez has had this David Mundell fight on his radar for a while but there are no localized approaches he takes to gameplanning for certain fighters and he instead focuses on his personal refinement to be adaptable on fight night. When expounding upon this in greater detail, Sanchez stated,

“I don’t personalize per fight. I personalize for myself. I get myself better. I have a very high IQ in that ring. So I can adapt to a situation and figure out what I need to do to win fights. So it’s not one specific style. I can go in there and do several different styles and showcase that. As you’ve seen, every single one of my opponents they’ve been a different style.”

“I don’t know if you look back but that every single one of them is different and I’ve adapted to each and every one of them. So the closest that this style comes up to is my last fight, Harrison Aiken. I think that was a perfect style for me to go and test what I can do against this. I’ve always trained with that type of style we’ll just say. So I think I have the kryptonite for this.”