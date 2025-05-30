Erin Blanchfield Ready to Make a Statement: “Another Main Event, Another Top 5 Win Incoming”

Erin Blanchfield is aware of the challenge in front of her but seems to feel like it’s business as usual heading into UFC Vegas 107. Blanchfield takes on Maycee Barber in a batle of top five flyweights that can really informt he divisional hierarchy when the two meet on Saturday, May 31st. Blanchfield vs. Barber serves as the UFC on ESPN 68 headliner with the former fielding several quesitons from on-site reporters during the fight week media day proceedings. When addressing her road heading into this bout as well as her thoughts on the number five ranked 125 pounder she will be testing skills against in the coming days, Blanchfield said,

“I’m feeling really good. I’m super excited. What excites me most about this matchup? I think it’s another great matchup in the top five—another main event. Yeah, I’m just excited to show off what I’ve been working on.”

“I do think with a really good performance, I get the shot at the title. At this point, it’s not just about winning, but also how you win. So, I plan on winning in impressive fashion.”

“Maycee’s a pretty aggressive fighter. She’s very forward pressure, a lot of big hooks. This is her first five-rounder, so I could see her maybe being a little bit more reserved, but I think that’s going to come out of her at some point.”

“My keys to success are the same as always: stay disciplined, fight my fight, and stay technical.”

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber and where the winner is in proximity to the belt

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber is an intriguing bout when considering the X’s and O’s of how the pair match up stylistically but there’s also a lot of intrigue regarding where the victor is in the contender queue. It would seem like Valentina Shevchenko is set to next defend her belt against either Natalia Silva, who is ranked number one at flyweight, or a super fight with the champion at 115 pounds, Zhang Weili. The only two combatants ahead of Barber and Erin Blanchfield (Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso) are both coming off of losses to the aforementioned Shevchenko and Silva, respectively.