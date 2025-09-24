Ex-UFC fighter celebrates anniversary of one of the most historic UFC title fights ever

One of the most iconic UFC title fights of all time transpired today and a former UFC veteran has weighed in on that bout. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor touched upon the significance of the light heavyweight championship clash between then-defending champion Frank Shamrock and hungry title challenger Tito Ortiz.

It was a monumental matchup that further galvanized the rock solid legacy of Shamrock who emerged victorious. But it also informed Ortiz’s future trajectory in a positive fashion as the setback lit a fire under ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ that eventually led him to UFC gold. Shamrock would outpace Ortiz en route to a fourth round TKO finish at UFC 22.

Describing the historical significance of the bout while also touching on the quality of fighting especially for the era it took place in, Lawlor said,

“This was such a fantastic high level fight for the time (1999!). One that solidified Frank Shamrock as an all time great and gave Tito the motivation to come back stronger and become the UFC’s biggest star at the time. Watch this highlight. Watch the entire fight.”

This was such a fantastic high level fight for the time (1999!). One that solidified Frank Shamrock as an all time great and gave Tito the motivation to come back stronger and become the UFC’s biggest star at the time.



Watch this highlight



Watch the entire fight https://t.co/ooL24Wsrl1 — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) September 24, 2025

The UFC roads for Shamrock and Ortiz since that fight

This was quite the seismic contest in the history of the UFC with both participants taking noticeably different paths since their fight.

For Ortiz, as Lawlor mentioned, he would go on to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion’s history. Ortiz would capture the title that Shamrock vacated by leaving the company when Ortiz bested Wanderlei Silva at UFC 25 to claim the crown. Ortiz would go on to notch five successful title defenses before dropping the crown to Randy Couture at UFC 44.

Conversely for Shamrock, the legendary combatant would never re-enter the octagon again. Shamrock would briefly retire from the sport but would return in late-2000 to beat Elvis Sinosic under the K-1 banner. Shamrock would go on to compete for organizations like Strikeforce, WEC, and Elite XC thereafter. Shamrock’s most recent competitive effort came in a grappling contest against Kazushi Sakuraba under the Rizin banner in 2017.