Ex-UFC foe of Alexander Volkanovski open to alluring Rizin foray, potential PFL and UFC returns

Jeremy Kennedy has applied a fresh coat of paint to his career by moving up in weight and seemingly has an abundance of opportunity in his future as he revisits something familiar this week.

‘JBC’ will collide with Jeremy Henry for the Battlefield Fight League interim lightweight title at BFL 84 on September 4th. Kennedy appeared on MMA Canada and the veteran of circuits like UFC, Bellator MMA, as well as PFL is in a great place with this shift to lightweight in this return to Battlefield Fight League.

The former BFL featherweight champion is now seeking a strap at 155 pounds under the promotional banner. When describing the shift to lightweight and the return to the BFL cage after almost a decade, Jeremy Kennedy said,

“Yeah, I mean the biggest part is just being able to fight at home. You know, fighting in Vancouver is something I’ve wanted to do since I last did it in Rogers Arena, you know, 2016. So, it’s just; that was a big stealing point for me to to take this fight and accept it. And also to test, you know, after the last one, I made the the decision to move up to ’55.”

“And so, this just seems like the right step. Test the waters at ’55. It’s a whole new weight class. A lot of different things, rehydration, weight cut, everything I wanted to figure out and do. Kind of see how my body reacts to it and no better place to do it than at home.”

Jeremy Kennedy acknowledges UFC Vancouver, PFL and Rizin intrigue

Jeremy Kennedy, in an interview with James Lynch, was saying the PFL door isn’t closed thing and the Canadian combatant was also tweeting at the Rizin account about some possible fights over there.

When addressing how it seems like there’s an abundance of potential options out there for him including even a potential return to the UFC someday [although not as directly tangible as other offers], Kennedy stated,

“Oh, exactly. I feel like where I’m at, I’m still young in this game, you know. I’m not by any means old, you know, 32. Lots of fight in me. I got a lot of experience behind me. I didn’t close any doors and burn any bridges or anything like that. it’s kind of a free feeling, you know, right now. I’m just; I’m not tied down to a contract for once in my career. Now I’m starting this new chapter at ’55.”

“And you know that I’ve always wanted to fight in Japan, so I’m not leaving that door closed. And PFL was amazing. I love the structure of it. I love the competition of it. I love the caliber of fighters that are in it, especially at ’55. So I’m not closing that door either. Then obviously I get to, you know, come home and and fight in Battlefield, you know, in my own backyard. So that’s always cool.”

“And I don’t think this would be the last one. You know, if they’re still; I know they have another card in October when the UFC is in town. And then, you know, UFC obviously that’s not immediately on the table, but I’m not ruling that out either. You know, I string together a good little run at ’55 and I would like to see myself back there as well.”

“So, literally, I have, you know, the wide open concept of the whole landscape. To me, it’s not like I’m stuck to one little place right now. So I’m just excited to see and it obviously all starts next Thursday and I got to get my job done. Then that’s the start of [the] ’55 run.”