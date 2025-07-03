Fighter Luis Hernandez Responds to Sean Strickland Cage Clash “Hit Me, But I’m Still Smiling”

One of the more viral clips on MMA social media in the last few days saw Sean Strickland rush the cage to attack a victorious fighter at a regional MMA show and that fighter in question has offered up his side of the situation. Luis Hernandez had submitted Miles Hunsinger Tuff-N-Uff 145 and the former then began taunting a cageside Strickland with DX style crotch chops after securing the win.

The former UFC middleweight champion would then make a beeline into the cage where he encroached upon Hernandez’s space rapidly. Chris Curtis was also involved in this skirmish as he served as Hunsinger’s cornerman along with Sean Strickland as all three are combat compatriots at Xtreme Couture.

Coming off of a weekend that featured UFC 317 and Jake Paul beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., this Strickland scuffle was certainly the most discussed unsanctioned bout from the last few days. While speaking with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting regarding this viral scuffle involving the two aforementioned UFC stalwarts, Hernandez said,

“I noticed Sean and his team looking at me and laughing before the fight. I heard them say something like, ‘He’s tired, his arms are going to blow out.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m not.’ I stuck my tongue out, blew a kiss—just having fun. I wasn’t trying to disrespect anyone; I just wanted to show I’m the real deal. I have 11 pro fights, six finishes, and I take this seriously. I wanted to get the last laugh, and I did. When the moment happened, I was just laughing, because I didn’t expect it to escalate like that.”

Sean Strickland scuffle explanation continued

Hernandez continued, “He hit me, but I’m still standing, still smiling. Honestly, if this was a sanctioned bout, I’d fight him for money. I wasn’t expecting an unsanctioned fight in the cage, but if the UFC wants to make this fight happen, I’ll sign the contract. I have nothing against Sean or Chris or Extreme Couture. I actually like those guys. I hope nothing happens to them, and I told the commission I don’t want to press charges. I just want to keep things professional.”