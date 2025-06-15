“Forget Jon Jones” Tom Aspinall’s Laser Focus on Becoming UFC’s Undisputed Heavyweight King

Jon Jones is not meaningfully centred in the life of Tom Aspinall as the latter simply wants a chance to become the undisputed champion. UFC’s interim heavyweight champion recently appeared on an episode of ESPN MMA‘s show Good Guy/ Bad Guy which is co-hosted by Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier in footage that was also posted to the UFC’s official YouTube channel. When touching on the situation with ‘Bones’ and what the longest reigning interim champion in UFC history wants next, Aspinall said,

“I’m not looking to fight Jon Jones. I’m looking to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship. That’s what I want to be. I want to be the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion. I’m not waiting for one fight. I’m not trying to fight one guy—I’m trying to fight all the guys.”

“I want to be the guy at heavyweight who takes out everybody, and it doesn’t matter who it is—Ciryl Gane, Volkov, rematch Almeida, Derrick Lewis, Brock Lesnar—whoever it is, I don’t care. I want to fight everybody and as much as possible. Get some excitement back in this division, and let’s not talk about Jon Jones anymore. All the best to the guy—he’s living his best life, full respect to him. I’m the active guy, and I’m going to fight somebody, and that’s going to be announced pretty soon.”

Tom Aspinall will “wipe the floor with Jon Jones” according to a prolific heavyweight champion

Tom Aspinall works with some elite level heavyweight fighters from several combat sports including a Glory kickboxing champion who has reigned supreme for over 4,000 days. That individual in question is Rico Verhoeven who spoke about Aspinall, a potential Jones fight for his training partner, and his own upcoming fight as Verhoeven prepares to fight Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100.

When asked how he foresees this long awaited Jones vs. Aspinall title unification fight going if it does finally get booked, Verhoeven told MMA Fighting,

“He’s [Aspinall’s] going to wipe the floor with Jon Jones. Jon Jones doesn’t have a chance versus Tom Aspinall. Mark my words. Tom Aspinall is a freaking monster. On his feet and on the ground. I truly believe Jon Jones has never faced somebody that is that good on his feet.”