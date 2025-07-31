Former BKB Title Challenger Feels “Good About Being a [BKFC] Title Contender” With a Big BKFC 79 Win

Shelby Cannon is no stranger to vying for bare knuckle gold and could find herself in another one of those opportunities with a strong showing this weekend. Cannon will clash with Taylor Starling at BKFC 79: Gogo vs. Lane in the co-main event on August 2nd and ‘Boom Boom’ Cannon appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to cover several subjects leading into this high stakes fight.

Sarah Shell is the only contender ranked above the number two ranked strawweight Starling right now. Presuming they do Britain Hart vs. Shell next for the strawweight belt, when asked if BKFC has communicated to her that the winner of this fight could be vying for the title after that, Cannon said,

“Not specifically. I mean, they obviously are making me feel good about being a title contender. Depending on the outcome of the fight, which makes sense, of course. I mean, she’s ranked number two, so yeah, I beat her [a title shot could come]. However, they make it very clear that it depends on on how the fight goes. You know, they’re looking for certain things as far as I think how they’re going to match people up. Like we said before, style versus style. Aggression is important, you know, having a purpose in what we’re doing here.”

Shelby Cannon has less BKFC experience but touts higher world ranking than Starling

As she further expounded upon this thought while referencing her multiple bare knuckle bouts on the BKB circuit prior to this sophomore BKFC outing in the coming days, Cannon continued,

“I think they’re also looking for people who are interested in staying in this sport and helping grow BKFC. Although there are people, kind of touching on something you had said about people like people looking into the sport not knowing what kind of experience that I’m bringing to the table, I agree with that. But one thing I’m real grateful for is that the promotion of BKFC itself and the people that are behind the scenes, they haven’t overlooked me and they haven’t taken me for granted.”

“They’ve done their homework, they’ve done their research, and they understand that me and Taylor is a good fight. So, even though I’m not ranked in the division, I am ranked in the world and I am ranked high in the world. Technically, I’m ranked higher than [Taylor] Starling. So I am 100% grateful to them. I think that they are also looking to grow women in this sport. I think they’re giving us a huge opportunity in being the co-main. There’s just there’s a lot going on and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”