Former Devin Haney Peer “Not Really Impressed With [His] Performance Last Fight”

Devin Haney is aiming to become a three division world champion under Queensberry Rules in Q4 of 2025 with one of Haney’s peers from years ago weighing in on his looming WBO welterweight title bid. Appearing on an episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Andrew Strode discussed multiple topics ahead of his interim flyweight title fight against Gee Perez at BKFC 68 on July 12th.

Considering the history the BKFC title contender has with Haney, Strode was asked about Haney’s looming welterweight title bid against reigning WBO champion Brian Norman Jr. Touching upon the Haney history and this Haney vs. Norman Jr. title bout in November, at the 16:07 mark in the embedded interview below, Strode said,

“I used to train with Devin Haney. When I used to train at TMT, he used to train in the same gym. I didn’t used to actually train with him but he was in the same gym around the same time doing the same stuff. But he’s great, he’s great like he always has been. But I think Brian Norman [Jr.] will win by split [decision] because he throws more and he has that power. So does Devin Haney but I was not really impressed with Haney’s performance last fight. Even though he got the victory, I just wasn’t impressed by it. I’ve seen him better, a lot better. So I don’t know, I think Brian Norman [Jr.] will take that one.”

Devin Haney and the performance that he had last time out

Devin Haney was able to secure a unanimous decision victory in his last outing but the victory in May was not exactly a prizefight that lit the combat sports world on fire. While Haney secured a victory across all the ringside judges’ scorecards against Jose Ramirez, the fight was not deemed an exciting affair by many.

The contest marked Haney’s return to the ring after over a year on the sidelines following a difficult throwdown with Ryan Garcia that saw Haney dropped to the canvas multiple times last April. Many felt like the way Haney performed was tied to issues from the Garcia clash last year with the former favouring a more tentative approach against Ramirez. The final punch stats of the contest saw Haney throw only 224 punches with 45 power shots and 25 jabs landing throughout the twelve round affair.