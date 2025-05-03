Francis Ngannou Addresses Motorcycle Accident That Claimed Woman’s Life In Cameroon

Francis Ngannou is expressing deep sorrow over his involvement in a recent motorcycle accident that ended in tragedy.

Last month, multiple Cameroonian media outlets reported that Ngannou was involved in a motorcycle accident in Yaoundé, where he allegedly struck a young woman identified as Ntsama Brigitte Manuella.

According to reports, “The Predator” personally transported Manuella to the General Hospital of Yaoundé following the incident. Although doctors performed emergency surgery in an attempt to save her severely injured leg and arm, she tragically did not survive.

https://twitter.com/nathanhovde/status/1917022881630064651

Days after the tragic incident, Ngannou broke his silence, issuing a heartfelt statement to TMZ Sports. The former UFC heavyweight champion said his “heart is shattered” over the “devastating loss of life” and emphasized that he has remained in close contact with the victim’s family, offering ongoing support and solace during their time of grief.

“From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time,” Francis Ngannou said. “I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way.”

“The Predator” went on to explain that he couldn’t provide further details about the accident, as the investigation is still underway. However, he made it clear that he continues to carry the emotional weight of the tragedy.

“I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”

Ngannou last competed at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October, where he delivered a dominant first-round TKO victory over Renan Ferreira, clinching the PFL Super Heavyweight Championship.

Before making his PFL debut, the 38-year-old Cameroonian transitioned to professional boxing, where he suffered back-to-back losses against former heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.