Gervonta Davis “hit the lottery” with big Jake Paul bout, per former WBA champ

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are lined up for a curious clash in November with a UK legend in the sweet science offering up his overview of that bout. Speaking to Adventure Gamers, George Groves covered multiple subjects in the world of today including Paul’s latest November showcase on Netflix against ‘Tank’ Davis.

Last year, Paul had a massively successful fight on Netflix against Mike Tyson in November 2024 and looks to usurp it this year going from fighting a near sixty year old to fighting someone over seventy pounds smaller. The former WBA champion prefaced his statements on this bout by mentioning that he felt the controversial combat sports interloper is ultimately a net positive for combat sports as Groves said,

“Ultimately, when you add it all up, Jake Paul is good for boxing. He’s promoting now. He’s gone down the female boxing route. It feels like he’s promoting a lot of female boxing and he’s got a big presence. He gets people involved. He gets people invested. And he’s got Netflix at the table now, who are becoming a big broadcaster for boxing. A large part of boxing is about entertainment, and he’s very good at entertainment.”

Jake Paul may see “there’s levels to this game”, per Groves

That being said, George Groves emphasised what a huge opportunity this is for ‘Tank’ Davis who was seemingly on track for a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. in an initial outing that saw Davis tested like never before inside the ring. When giving his overview of the machinations of the matchup between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, Groves stated,

“I think he’s hit the lottery, hasn’t he? Everyone wanted that ticket to fight Jake Paul didn’t they? And he’s got it. Why has he got it? Probably because he’s half the size of Jake Paul. The thing is, there’s boxing and there’s boxing. Jake Paul is a very good sort of white collar-esque boxer, but there’s levels to this game. Gervonta Davis might chin him. He might be looking to slip and slide and wait. And that might be Jake Paul’s downfall.”