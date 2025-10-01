How Rory MacDonald was Nearly Killed by MMA Legend Pele

Pele is a well regarded figure to longtime fans of mixed martial arts and Rory MacDonald got to experience that direct ferocity with the Brazilian combatant as a young fighter on the come up in Canada. This was touched on by the former UFC welterweight title challenger recently during a conversation with Rampage Jackson on the ex-UFC light heavyweight champion’s show, Jaxxon Podcast.

Pele, also known by his government name Jose Landi-Jons, is known for iconic fights against names like former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell in International Vale Tudo Championship as well as Canada’s first ever UFC titleholder, former UFC welterweight champ Carlos Newton inside the Pride FC ring.

Landi-Jons has also authored hugely impressive wins over the likes of UFC’s inaugural welterweight champion Pat Miletich, UFC welterweight legend Matt Hughes, as well as former Bellator MMA middleweight kingpin Alexander Shlemenko to name but a few.

Speaking of his training experiences years back with the decorated MMA veteran of close to fifty pro mixed martial arts bouts, MacDonald said,

“Yeah, I trained with Pele. He almost killed me when I was a kid. No, he sparred hard. He brought it. It was like he was back out west in British Columbia. I think he moved out there for a little while.”

When asked by Rampage Jackson if Pele was a nice guy as many have imparted to him through the years, MacDonald stated,

“He’s awesome. Yeah, super happy like fun guy. But then when you put on the gloves, you’ve got to be ready [laughs].”

Rory MacDonald contemplates return from retirement for White House card against a familiar foe

Rory MacDonald has been retired for a little while now but an opportunity on next year’s UFC White House card in a third fight with Robbie Lawler would entice him to don the gloves on. This was also referenced by the Canadian combatant on the same appearance for the Jaxxon Podcast.

Speaking to what his intrigue level would be in competing on that unique card set for next Summer and who he would ideally like to tangle with in that hypothetical return to the octagon, MacDonald stated [via MMA Junkie],

“That would be tempting, yeah, for sure. If I had the right opponent. I don’t know, though, if I’d be welcomed back or not. I don’t know where I stand… I’d probably [fight] if Robbie [Lawler] was up for it.”