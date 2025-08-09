“I apologize” Keyshawn Davis Comes Cleans After Fight Controversy “I have to do better”

Keyshawn Davis is looking to address his issues and is embarking on a path towards rectifying those difficulties. This was expressed during a recent interview that Davis did on The Ariel Helwani Show and comes on the heels of some fairly tumultuous behaviour. Davis expects to take a one year break from the sweet science after a recent episode that saw him not only miss weight but engage in a backstage brawl to boot.

Also the talented fighter has been stripped of his WBO lightweight title and it seems like Davis needs to allocate his focuses elsewhere. The 26-year-old has had a myopic focus on boxing since 2021 and David admits he wants to be transparent about his wrong doings to do better for himself as well as his son. Further getting into this when speaking with the aforementioned Helwani recently, Davis said,

“Something in me was just like, ‘Keyshawn, you gotta change, bro. You gotta be better.’ Something in me was just like boom—like everything hit me, all my wrongs, everything that I thought was right that I could have just did better, start hitting me.”

“I apologize to you, sir, for real. I honestly feel like it was that moment that made his promoter be like, ‘Nah, forget this kid.'”

“I have to do better, man. I gotta get right. When I get back to boxing, just know that I am going to be a better Keyshawn. Just know that.”

Keyshawn Davis and the details of his tumultuous time in June

Keyshawn Davis was supposed to have a massive career moment with what was to be his first official defense of the WBO lightweight strap on June 7th. Davis was set to clash with Edwin De Los Santos in what was a hometown boxing showdown in Norfolk for the former but a weight miss of over four pounds left a throng of passionate partisan fans disappointed.

Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis also had an upset loss to Nahir Albright on that June card with Albright claiming that the two Davis brothers both jumped him and head butted him in his locker room. While Keyshawn adamantly denied this instance, video footage came out of a separate instance that saw punches and objects being thrown.

The kerfuffle with Albright saw Keyshawn Davis escorted out of the building by police officers and the now former WBO champion has confirmed he is under investigation for these incidents from the state of Virginia.