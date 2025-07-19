HomeNews
News

“IQ Of A Goldfish” – Fans React To Abdoulaye Kane’s DQ Loss Following Illegal Knee At PFL Africa 1

By Thomas Albano

What should have been an impressive win for Abdoulaye Kane in under a minute now turns to a disqualification loss as a result of a pair of fouls — one especially egregious — during the PFL Africa 1 card.

Abdoulaye Kane faced Joffie Houlton in a heavyweight first-round tournament matchup. The two had a brief exchange which resulted in Houlton crumbling to the mat, appearing to have been stunned.

Instead of going for the finish there, however, Kane stepped back and landed a knee to a clearly grounded Houlton, which is a foul.

Replay then showed that the initial pain from Houlton was not from a punch, but from an eye poke, meaning Kane actually committed back-to-back fouls.

The doctor entered the cage, and after observing Houlton for a few minutes, deemed Houlton could not continue, resulting in a disqualification of Kane.

Abdoulaye Kane DQ’d Following Illegal Strikes On Joffie Houlton At PFL Africa 1

Houlton, who has never seen the scorecards in any of his fights, now moves on to the semifinals of the PFL Africa heavyweight tournament (pending medical suspension and/or injuries).

Kane, who had finishes in his first three pro fights, loses for the first time in his career.

Thomas Albano

Related News

UFC Store

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002