“IQ Of A Goldfish” – Fans React To Abdoulaye Kane’s DQ Loss Following Illegal Knee At PFL Africa 1

What should have been an impressive win for Abdoulaye Kane in under a minute now turns to a disqualification loss as a result of a pair of fouls — one especially egregious — during the PFL Africa 1 card.
Abdoulaye Kane faced Joffie Houlton in a heavyweight first-round tournament matchup. The two had a brief exchange which resulted in Houlton crumbling to the mat, appearing to have been stunned.
Instead of going for the finish there, however, Kane stepped back and landed a knee to a clearly grounded Houlton, which is a foul.
Replay then showed that the initial pain from Houlton was not from a punch, but from an eye poke, meaning Kane actually committed back-to-back fouls.
The doctor entered the cage, and after observing Houlton for a few minutes, deemed Houlton could not continue, resulting in a disqualification of Kane.
Houlton, who has never seen the scorecards in any of his fights, now moves on to the semifinals of the PFL Africa heavyweight tournament (pending medical suspension and/or injuries).
Kane, who had finishes in his first three pro fights, loses for the first time in his career.