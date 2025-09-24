Jake Paul vs Tank Davis Undercard Firmed Up

Jake Paul vs Tank Davis is set for November and the card keeps filling out as we enrocach closer. Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced that the WBA super lightweight world champ Gary Russell versus the WBA’s #1 contender, undefeated Andy Hiraokain out of Japan. This will be a 12-round men’s 140 pound championship fight.

Also in a massive preliminary card headliner for the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card, unified super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney will be the youngest UK boxer ever to ficompete for undisputed world championship status whether male or female. That will be in a ten-round women’s championship clash against Mexican combatant, WBA world champion Mayelli Flores in a contracted contest set for 122 pounds.

Along with Scotney versus Flores, MVP’s Costa Rican star Yokasta Valle will defend the WBC strawweight world title in a clash with Yadira Bustillos. That will be a ten-round women’s 105 pound championship clash. Also on the card, MVP’s top contender Avious Griffin will face Cesar Francis in an eight round bout at 147lbs.

Gary Antuanne Russell, the youngest of the fighting Russell brothers from Capitol Heights, Maryland, has carved his own path in boxing while drawing from the legacy of his family. Nicknamed “The Last,” the 29-year-old reigning WBA super lightweight world champion grew up under the tutelage of his father, Gary Sr. and alongside his brothers, including former WBC champion Gary Russell Jr. The generational legacy of the Russell family will be seen globally via Netflix as part of Jake Paul vs Tank Davis.

As an amateur, he won National Golden Gloves titles before representing the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Russell then transitioned to the pro ranks, building his reputation with an aggressive southpaw style and a string of first-round stoppages. Russell has earned notable wins over Viktor Postol, Rances Barthelemy, and Kent Cruz, while rebounding from a narrow split-decision loss to Alberto Puello in 2024.

In March 2025, he dominated Jose Valenzuela to capture the WBA 140lb world title with a performance that underlined his potential to become the most accomplished of the Russell dynasty. Offering up his thoughts on participating in an event like Jake Paul vs Tank Davis, Gary Russell said,

“I’m excited to be on an event of this magnitude and put the Russell family legacy on display live on Netflix. Hiraoka is my mandatory challenger and a strong fighter. We will prepare as we always do and handle business. I will be king of division for a long time and defending my title will be the first step towards it!”

Andy Hiraoka is an undefeated super lightweight contender from Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan heading into the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card. The 29-year-old Hiraoka began boxing as a teenager under the guidance of his father, an American military veteran, and turned professional in December 2013 at just 17 years old. He quickly climbed Japan’s ranks, winning the Japanese national and WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight titles.

Hiraoka gained international recognition with his U.S. debut in 2019, where he secured a TKO win over Rogelio Casarez. Since then, he has retained his unblemished record with a nearly 80% stoppage rate, establishing himself as one of Japan’s brightest hopes for world championship glory and a serious force in the global super lightweight division. He is currently the #1 WBA contender at 140lbs.

“Becoming world champion has been my mission since day one, and on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix, I will make that dream a reality,” said Andy Hiraoka. “Gary Russell is a great champion, but I am coming to Miami to win his belt and become Japan’s next world champion.”

MVP’s unified super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney will become the youngest UK boxer in history, male or female, to fight for the undisputed crown on Friday, November 14. The Catford, England native made her pro boxing debut in 2020. In her seventh pro fight, Scotney dethroned former 122lb champion Cherneka Johnson by UD to become the new IBF world champion.

Scotney successfully defended her IBF belt against Laura Griffa in September 2023 before unifying the division and adding the WBO and Ring Magazine titles to her collection in a UD win over then-undefeated 18-0 champion Segolene Lefebvre. The 27-year-old most recently faced the longest-standing division champion, former WBC titlist Yamileth Mercado on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 all-women’s card live on Netflix, winning by UD and adding the WBC belt to her unified collection.

Scotney is ranked Boxrec’s #9, ESPN’s #10, and Ring Magazine’s #10 pound-for-pound boxer, as well as ESPN’s #1 super bantamweight in the world. Aiming to show out at the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis event, Ellie Scotney said,

“Belt by belt, I’ve earned this the hard way. Undisputed has always been the goal, and now thanks to MVP we’re on the final and most important step. On Friday November 14th I’ll make history as Britain’s next Undisputed World Champion.”

Mayelli Flores is the reigning WBA super bantamweight world champion from Mexico City, Mexico. Standing at 4’11”, Flores turned professional in 2014 and has built a reputation for high pressure and punch volume inside the ring.

After an early career highlighted a narrow world title challenge against Yulihan Luna, Flores defeated Nazarena Romero by split decision in Kissimmee, Florida, to capture the WBA 122lb crown in May 2025.

Known for her toughness, stamina, and willingness to trade in the pocket, the 33-year-old Flores represents Mexico with pride on the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card as she continues her rise among the sport’s elite.

“I would like to thank God, MVP and my team for this incredible opportunity. When I was offered the fight against Ellie Scotney, without hesitation I said yes,” said Mayelli Flores. “I will be ready for a war. Ellie Scotney is a great and tough fighter, but I am up for the challenge. I know the importance of this fight—a win over Scotney will put me in the history books as Mexico’s first undisputed female fighter, and I am ready to make history. I dedicate this fight to my family and all the boxing fans that will be watching on Netflix.”

Yokasta Valle is a three-division world champion boxer born in Nicaragua and raised in Costa Rica. Growing up with limited resources and countless challenges in San Jose, Yokasta learned early on that nothing is given, and everything is earned. In a sport historically dominated by men, she carved her own path and fought to open doors for women in boxing. The bright lights of Netflix offers up a big spotlight on her arduous journey leading into Jake Paul vs Tank Davis.

She won her first world title in 2016 and has gone on to conquer six world titles across three weight divisions, establishing herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. She currently has held the WBC minimumweight title at 105lbs since November 2024. Valle has also championed equal pay in women’s boxing, fighting for and achieving the same purse conditions as male boxers.

Outside the ring, the 32-year-old is an entrepreneur, boxing promoter, and social role model. In 2023, she was recognized by the United Nations as their Costa Rica Champion for the example she set in the fight for women’s and migrants’ rights. Valle is currently BoxRec’s #5, Ring Magazine’s #8, and ESPN’s #9-ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world heading into Jake Paul vs Tank Davis.

“This will be my first WBC world title defense, and doing it on MVP’s debut card with Jake Paul makes it even more special,” said Yokasta Valle. “I’ve worked my whole life for these moments, and I know what it takes to stay at the top. My opponent Yadira Bustillos is tough and hungry, but I’ve never backed down from a challenge.”

“I fight with discipline, with heart, and with the pride of Costa Rica on my shoulders. The landscape of women’s boxing is opening up, and there are many great possible opponents ahead, but before any of that, I need to win this fight convincingly. On fight night, the world will see why I’m not just a champion—I’m here to inspire and to keep breaking barriers for women in boxing.”

Yadira Bustillos, from Las Vegas, Nevada, is of Mexican descent with roots in Durango. The Jake Paul vs Tank Davis undercard combatant was introduced to boxing through her uncle and brother before beginning training under coach Gil Martinez. What started as curiosity quickly became passion, as Bustillos pushed herself to keep up with male sparring partners and prove her toughness in the gym.

Her amateur career was highlighted by accolades including back-to-back Roy Jones Jr. National Invitational titles, Nevada Golden Gloves gold, and a third-place finish at the 2019 Olympic qualifiers, where she was ranked #6 nationally. She made her pro debut in 2021 and contended for the WBC 105lb interim world title in just her eighth pro fight. Competing across the 105, 108, and 112lb divisions, Bustillos aims to become undisputed champion across multiple weight classes.

Touching on this hgih stakes fight on the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis undercard, Yadira Bustillos stated,

“It’s an honor and a dream come true to fight for this title. The WBC belt represents the peak of the sport, and I respect my opponent, but I’m ready for this. I’m not here to compete. I’m here to conquer!”

MVP’s Avious Griffin has quickly emerged as a force in the 147lb division. With a staggering 94% stoppage rate, the Las Vegas-based fighter from Chattanooga, Tennessee was introduced to boxing at age eight by his father, Alvin and the sport became both powerful passion and bond between them. Just weeks before Griffin’s pro debut in 2016, Alvin passed away unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage as Griffin frantically rushed his dad to the hospital—a devastating loss that he continues to honor through his career.

The following year brought another life-altering setback: a wrongful murder conviction that led to 11 months of incarceration before his exoneration. These hardships forged Griffin’s “TTD” (To The Death) mentality—an ethos that powers his ring performances and his commitment to breaking generational cycles of poverty, while advocating for mental health and addiction recovery.

He trains under Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, widely recognized for guiding Terence Crawford’s championship rise, Esau Diéguez, and renowned S&C coach Larry Wade. The elite team continues to refine him ahead of the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis event and have helped transform Griffin into one of the sport’s most dangerous and disciplined rising contenders. Leading into Jake Paul vs Tank Davis, Avious Griffin said,

“Thanks to MVP, the best promotional company in the business, we’re back on stage Friday, November 14. “See y’all soon.. it’s the kid that did.”

Rising contender Cesar Francis fights out of West New York, New Jersey. Born in Panama City, Panama, the 35-year-old rising contender made his pro debut in 2017 and has contested for multiple regional titles to date, including the vacant WBO NABO super lightweight title in 2022 and the vacant WBO Latino super lightweight title in 2023. Francis most recently continued his rise in the division with a second round TKO of Wayne Boudreaux in September 2025.

Tapping into his mindset ahead of this prizefight on the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis event, Cesar Francis quipped,

“This is a fight I’m excited to win. I know I’m levels above this guy, and I’m going to show it and show why I can fight for a welterweight title in the next 12 months.”