Jasmine Jasudavicius Makes Simple Request For Next Fight After Historic Win At UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius doesn’t have an exact callout in mind after notching another victory this past weekend.

Jasudavicius made history Saturday in Riyadh, where she became the first female fighter to have her hand raised at a UFC event in Saudi Arabia. The Canadian standout appeared on the preliminary card, sharing the cage with former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva inside anb Arena.

The 35-year-old continued her momentum on MMA’s biggest stage, dominating “Sheetara” en route to a convincing triumph on the scorecards. Having previously submitted Priscila Cachoeira and Ariane Lipski da Silva and outpointed Fatima Kline, Jasudavicius has now won four straight since a loss to Tracy Cortez.

With the result in the Middle East, the Ontario native is being branded the “dark horse” of the flyweight division by many. But her charge up the ladder hasn’t left Jasudavicius making any grand demands for her second outing of 2025.

She simply wants an opponent that advances her goals.

“Whoever gets me closest to that title,” Jasudavicius wrote on X.

The veteran flyweight arrived in the UFC following success on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021. She’s since gone, 7-2 and earned a number next to her name at 125 pounds.