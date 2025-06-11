Jeremy Kennedy on Aaron Pico’s UFC Ceiling and Jose Aldo UFC 315 Retirement

Jeremy Kennedy is quite studious of the featherweight MMA scene and offered up recent thoughts on former opponent Aaron Pico’s potential in the UFC as well as Jose Aldo seemingly hanging up the gloves following his previous defeat. Kennedy appeared on MMA Canada and covered several subjects ahead of his rematch against Adam Borics on June 12th in the PFL Smart Cage.

Reflecting on his Bellator 286 first round win over Aaron Pico and touching on what Pico’s ceiling could be in the UFC after relatively recently signing with the MMA powerhouse, Jeremy Kennedy said,

“I think that’s an exciting signing for them, man. He’s a fun fighter, he’s young, got a lot of potential, and just another name to that division, you know. Like right away when they were going to put him with Movsar [Evloev], I thought that’s an exciting fight, you know, that’s cool.”

“Again [Patricio] Pitbull coming in, he’s a little older now and near the end of his career. Could have been cooler a couple years ago but you have Patchy Mix coming over. It’s just kind of cool to see these guys, you know… I just think it’s a good addition to the roster.”

Jeremy Kennedy on Aiemann Zahabi’s Win and Jose Aldo’s Retirement at UFC 315

Jeremy Kennedy also offered up his thoughts on the recent Aiemann Zahabi win in Montreal over Jose Aldo with the former multi-time UFC featherweight champion intimating that he is choosing to hang up the gloves now. When expounding up his viewpoint regarding that notable fight at UFC 315, Kennedy stated,

“Yeah, I mean he looked good. He just kind of; when you fight for that long, you’ve done it, there’s not much more left to do, you know. I think he’s just kind of had it. I thought he won personally. First two rounds were him. He finished horribly of course and that always leaves an impact on the audience and and the judges and whatnot.”

“But yeah, I think he looked good for his age and the mileage on his body. He’s one of the all-time greats at ’45 and ’35, you know, he’s one of the best ever. So he’s still one of my favorites to watch and I just think his time’s done. He’s just; he’s done with the sport. He’s done it all, man.”

When responding to the interesting anecdote about fighters who have beaten Aldo at featherweight including Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and now Zahabi, Kennedy quipped,

“That’s insane. Yeah exactly, like he; man, he’s so good still. Even his losses weren’t very like decisive. Bad losses to [Mario] Bautista and Merab [Dvalishvili] even. He’s good, man.”