Jeremy Kennedy on “Ultimate Position” of Adam Borics Rematch in the PFL Cage

Jeremy Kennedy is running it back with Adam Borics on June 12th and when the two step into the PFL smart cage, the former will look to gain a measure of redemption against the latter. In a prior interview on the MMA Canada platform, it was referenced that this fight was one that Kennedy wouldn’t mind getting back considering their history previously fighting in Bellator. Borics secured the unanimous decision win over Kennedy at Bellator 256 and when asked for his thoughts on the MMA Canada platform regarding the machinations of this second Borics contest, Jeremy Kennedy said,

“This is one actually running for four years now. Like I knew as soon as that fight ended, he’s a young guy, we were both young at the time at the top of the division in the Bellator rankings. Like he was two and I was, you know, like we were in the top of the rankings then and then we both came over to PFL and he’s just been on my radar since that happened. That was one of the fights I wanted to get back, just with how that fight went. I feel like I’m the better fighter.”

“I’m sure he feels the same way and just the way I fought, it wasn’t; I just; I’m better better than what I showed back then. I just get to to show improvements and I know he’s improved since then too. I just think I’ve closed the gap more so than he has. Like I said man, this is just one I’ve been wanting back since the day it happened four years ago. Ideally it would have been cool to be in the finals but you know fights went the way the way they did and here we are in the ultimate position fighting each other now. So I’m just happy I get a chance with this guy now.”

Jeremy Kennedy on this Adam Borics rematch being the second best case scenario

While responding to the notion that this Adam Borics sequel clash represents one of the better outcomes he can get here all factors considered, Jeremy Kennedy stated,

“Before the last one, I was expecting to win and and fight this date anyways. So when the fight went the way it did, I was kind of bummed that I wasn’t going to continue on. When they brought this to me I was like this is the second best case scenario you know. I get to continue on this active busy schedule and stay the course and who knows? A lot of things can happen you know. I do my job and there’s four other fighters that can miss weight, can be injured, visa issues. Like there there’s tons of things. So to keep my name in the hat is is more important as well.”