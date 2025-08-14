Jorge Masvidal Priced Himself Out of Big Darren Till Rematch at MFB 22, Says Former UFC Star

Darren Till is preparing for a boxing bout against Luke Rockhold later on this month but it seems like some discussion was had about his initial opponent being his former UFC rival, Jorge Masvidal. When Till and Masvidal threw down in March 2019, ‘Gamebred’ secured a memorable knockout in the second stanza which catapulted the latter to great successes throughout that particular year.

Per the UK combatant, there was apparently a level of dialogue had with Masvidal about having a rematch under Queensberry Rules but per Till, the money just didn’t seem to line up for Misfits Boxing and the former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger coming over.

During an interview with Compare.bet where he touched on the fact that there was some discourse about Masvidal being the initial opponent for MFB 22 instead of Rockhold, Till said,

“I like Jorge Masvidal. I think we just both love a f**king tear-up. He got me last time, but I think he knows what time it is with me. I don’t mind Masvidal, I like him, I’ve got time for him. Can’t say a bad word.”

“I think a good amount of money was offered [to Masvidal to fight me instead of Rockhold] but he thought he was worth more. Whether he is or isn’t – he’s not in the UFC anymore – that’s up for debate and argument, but we’re not going to stand around arguing. We’ve got Luke now. If Masvidal comes after Luke once I’ve beat him, then yeah. If not, I’ll just have to swallow that one that he beat me.”

Razor 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗣 🔪@darrentill2 ready for his THIRD main event this year as he faces @LukeRockhold in Manchester, August 30 👀



Tickets available 👉 https://t.co/LyDsWFenZ8@MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate pic.twitter.com/S8McHIuQsn — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) August 6, 2025

Darren Till on “head in the sky” Luke Rockhold: “I want to knock him flat out”

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold will battle for the MFB bridgerweight title at Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30th. Also all that card in Manchester will be Tony Ferguson doing battle with Salt Papi for the MFB interim middleweight strap.

Till has put together three wins in the sweet science since leaving the UFC, with back to back wins under the Misfits Boxing banner specifically as he dispatched Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. since Rockhold’s UFC departure, he has been all over the place with competitive forays under the BKFC, Karate Combat, and Craig Jones Invitational banners.

In the same interview referenced above while discussing this boxing bout with the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion, Darren Till stated,

“There’s a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out; I’ve got a fire to knock him clean out . I’m f—ing buzzing. I’m gonna do a demolition job on him. I’m 100% certain that in this fight I’m going to knock him out in the first round. I’m 100% confident about that.”