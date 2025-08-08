Karate Combat Victor on Viral Proposal, KC 56 Performance Breakdown

Alexander Krutskykh earned a decision win over Shokrukh Kholmuradov at Karate Combat 56 on July 19th but garnered a much bigger victory overall in the grand scheme of things after that W was recorded. Krutskykh appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to cover multiple topics after the victory and when offering up his thoughts on how he is doing a few weeks after improving to 2-0 in the Karate Combat pit, Krutskykh said,

“Yeah, that was definitely [a] great fight, great experience, like good challenge for me. Yeah, there was something that’s brought me to that challenging rounds and where you have to switch into the more, you know; your mental strength in those last rounds. So that was good.”

His first fight in Karate Combat transpired in January and when discussing how much he has demonstrably grown with this second KC contest in the context of if this sophomore contest under this promotional banner forced him to dig deeper than his debut effort, Krutskykh stated,

“Yeah, definitely. Both fights was hard and and challenging, but this one was something that I have to, you know, turn on the different gear. Where I have to like really dig deep and it shows who is more mentally prepared for those last; even though we both was tired, but you know, I guess I wanted more in this night.”

The Karate Combat Proposal and the Krutskykh’s “lifetime memory”

When addressing the viral proposal from his Karate Combat 56 fight and how surreal it was to become engaged after securing a victory like that, Alexander Krutskykh quipped,

“Yeah, there was something surreal, man. I still doesn’t feel this actually happen[ed]. Everything lines up perfectly as I imagine it in my head, as I visualize it. Everything went exactly. I was, even before the fight, I was already knowing that we will go to the fourth round and I know that I have to leave everything in there. When I’m seated after the third round and I heard the people started screaming like four round, four round, I was like oh s**t. But I know I that’s like it’s either now or or never.”

“It popped in my head that say I still you know have the big, big plan to do after the fight. So I was like, I gotta go and leave it all in there. Yeah everything like after the fight I win. I was like, “Okay, now is the time.” I don’t think there’s a better moment to get the proposal. Yeah, that’s something for my fiance and myself, that will be something like lifetime memory. This is something we’ll both remember for a long time.”