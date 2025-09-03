Let’s go kill Each Other and Get Paid – Anthony Hernandez on Reinier de Ridder Matchup

Anthony Hernandez is prepared for war against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver in what is a high stakes clash in the middleweight tilte contendership queue. During an interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Hernandez touched on several subjects including how he attended UFC 319 and felt the perfromance was a boring one.

‘Fluffy’ has taken the approach of blaming Dricus du Plessis for why the UFC 319 headliner was dull in his eyes and hopes a win over RDR here in October can net him a title shot against newly minted champ Khamzat Chimaev who bested DDP in August. While observing the overall hierarchy of 185 pounds and specifically breaking down his upcoming fight against the former two division ONE Championship titleholder, Hernandez said,

“Man, like I said, if I got to beat every [] down the list to get to the [] belt, I’m going to do it. It is what it is. Another fight. It’s another road to cross. And it’s like he’s a cool guy. I really like him. We actually talked last weekend. We both got families. Let’s go kill each other and let’s get [__] paid, you know what I mean? Unfortunately, the taxes out there are crazy, so we won’t really get really paid. But if there’s some Canada people that want to bring us some weed, I’ll take that.”

Anthony Hernandez vs. Reinier de Ridder UFC Vancouver overview

Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder will engage in some Canada-based combat on October 18th as the promotion returns to Van city with a massive middleweight matchup. Hernandez vs. de Ridder pits the number six contender against the number four contender, respectively, and the victor has a strong chance at securing a potential middleweight title shot. Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho at UFC Paris is really the only other bout where the winner could leapfrog the UFC Vancouver headliner for a title crack.

Hernandez is coming off of a dominant win over Roman Dolidze with a fourth round submission win being scored over the impressive Georgian fighter. Conversely for de Ridder, he is on the heels of a split decision win over former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi in July.