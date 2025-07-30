MFB Insider on Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. “One of the Fights of All Time”

Jake Paul recently defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. under Queensberry Rules, and a Misfits Boxing broadcaster has broken down the bout as well as what could be next for the former. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Ben ‘The Bane’ Davis got into the specifics of that June 28th outing between Paul and Chavez Jr. that seemed fairly eclipsed by UFC 317 which transpired that same night.

As part of his MFB role, he hosted a Misfits Boxing faceoff interview with AnEsonGib as well as Slim circa last November. With Gib previously fighting Jake Paul in the context of offering up his thoughts on Paul’s recent fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Davis said,

“You know, it was one of the fights of all time, Dylan. I will say this [laughs], I’ve been critical of Jake Paul, and I think that there’s good reason to be because it’s been so cherry-picked in the last five years of his career. There’s asterisks kind of with every single opponent. With Julio, he was at much lighter weight classes in his career. He’s never really been like this strong force. He’s renowned because of the lineage, but I would say boxing purists and pundits know that this was about what we could expect. A version of Chavez that isn’t entirely interested in really wanting to engage and fight.”

“Which you could say that’s maybe Julio’s nature. You could say that that’s because of Jake Paul shutting him down inside the ring and presenting such offense that if Julio engaged, he would be put on the canvas. I’m not entirely sure, it really is up to you. All I know is that in the last two rounds, Julio Cesar Chavez’s sixty-one strikes, he landed forty of them in those final six minutes, and a lot of them clean. So if I’m team Jake Paul and we’re looking at a ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez or a Badou Jack next, I’m thinking, when the fight gets into the deep waters, we need to learn how to be defensively responsible.”

Jake Paul and his ceiling in the boxing game according to Davis

Getting into the somewhat complicated subject of who could be lined up as the next dance partner for Paul, Davis continued,

“This is where we get into the topic of Jake Paul’s ceiling, I don’t know if he can do that. Dylan, you know this, when you pick up a sport, anything in the combat sports realm, you kind of run into that, ‘that’s it. This is where my technique stops and plateaus.’ I think we’ve seen that with Jake Paul. So I don’t know what really could be next successfully for him, right. I think he can go get knocked out by Canelo, he can go get knocked out by Anthony Joshua, Badou Jack or ‘Zurdo’. But in terms of opponents he can win against in legit world ranking that’s where I find a bit of a dissonance.”