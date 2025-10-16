Nic Ouellet: “I like the idea of surprising everyone” vs. ex-Volk foe

Nic Ouellet is preparing for the fight of his life and has a chance to beat an ex-Alexander Volkanovski opponent on UFC Fight Pass. The Powell River BJJ product will clash with Jeremy Kennedy at BFL 85 on October 16th for the BFL interim lightweight championship in the co-main event. Ouellet appeared on MMA Canada to touch on the moment he was made privy to this massive fight.

When asked about the bout offer timeline as well as how he feels stepping in to fight the biggest name opponent he has had so far, being that it’s a former UFC, PFL, and Bellator MMA vet, Ouellet said [via MMA Canada],

“They offered it a couple weeks ago. Like I’d say like five weeks ago. After one of my opponents fell through, I was booked for the same event at 145 against one of the top guys in the country and he ended up pulling out because of an injury. So I was kind of in limbo for a bit there. Then they came to me with Jeremy Kennedy and I couldn’t say no to that. That’s a huge fight for me and I always want to fight the best guys. He’s back in BFL, so he’s the best guy right now. So I want to figure this out.”

When speaking to the benefits of his prior experience within interim and also lineal BFL title fights and how much that will benefit him in this subsequent Battlefield Fight League championship showdown, Nic Ouellet quipped [via MMA Canada]

“Yeah, this is definitely the biggest fight of my career and I’m ready to make the best of it, you know. So, I know he’s an experienced guy and I know he’s one of the top guys in the country and that’s actually why I wanted to fight him. I remember telling my brother as soon as I saw that Jeremy was back in BFL, I was like that’s the guy I want to fight. He’s the guy and a win against him puts me right where I want to be, so.”

Nic Ouellet “I like the idea of surprising everyone” against Jeremy Kennedy

When asked what he wants the prevailing sentiment to be around him after this fight and what he wants people to be talking about when the dust settles on this title fight, Nic Ouellet stated [via MMA Canada],

“I want people to be surprised because I think I’m the underdog in this fight. So I want everyone to be surprised on how good I am. And when I finish Jeremy Kennedy, they’re going to be impressed. Everybody, everyone who doubts me. My people won’t be surprised, but the rest of the world will be. And I like that. I like the idea of surprising everyone.”