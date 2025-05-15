“No Pressure Being Undefeated,” Says Michael Morales Ahead of Gilbert Burns Match: “It’s About Smart, Hard Work”

The unbeaten Michael Morales is set to face seasoned veteran Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC Fight Night this weekend. The matchup brings together two fighters at pivotal points in their careers.

Michael Morales Feels No pressure

Michael Morales has maintained a perfect professional record thus far, addressed the topic of remaining undefeated during the pre-fight press conference. He emphasized that his unblemished record does not add pressure, but instead fuels his commitment to preparation. “Being undefeated, as I’ve always said, isn’t pressure for me; it’s not something to scare me, quite the opposite. You have to work harder. We don’t know what will happen; nothing is written in the cage. The fight, as I always say, is fought there, and whoever prepares well, performs well. So this is about smart work, hard work,” Morales said.

Image: @gilbert_burns/Instagram

Brazil’s Gilbert Burns, Michael Morales’ opponent, is a former title challenger known for his resilience. Burns enters the bout coming off a loss, which adds urgency to his performance. Morales acknowledged this, stating, “Gilbert is a fighter coming off a loss, as you said, so he’s a lion waiting for his opportunity and won’t waste it. I’m the same; we both have a hunger to win, we both want victory. He because maybe he’s afraid of being cut from the company. I because I want to keep climbing the rankings, keep fighting, and move toward the belt.”

“We all need this opportunity to keep advancing. He has his reasons for fighting. I have mine. So each of us is doing what we can with what we have, and I believe we both have the tools to keep moving forward in the division.”

For Michel Morales, a win would solidify his status as a legitimate contender and move him closer to a title shot. For Burns, victory is crucial to remain relevant in the division and to stave off any concerns about his future in the UFC. Both fighters bring strong motivation and a clear sense of purpose into the main event, setting the stage for a closely contested and meaningful matchup. Morales is one to keep an eye on, he boasts a perfect 17-0 record and has a knockout win rate over seventy-percent.