“Nobody Likes Jake Paul” Julio César Chávez Jr. on Blockbuster Boxing Match “I Want to Beat Jake Paul for the People”

Julio César Chávez Jr. is not pulling any punches before he and Jake Paul get to officially fight one another in the coming days. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former WBC titleholder covered several subjects before his fight with ‘The Problem Child’ next weekend. Julio César Chávez Jr. versus Jake Paul is set to go down on Saturday, June 28th on DAZN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Referencing an open workout that he did ahead of this fight where many on-site were loudly chanting ‘f*** Jake Paul’ in the context of if he feels like the California faithful will be supporting him in a big way against the combat sports disruptor, Chávez Jr. said,

“I think the people everywhere know it’s with me. Nobody likes Jake Paul… He tried to put down Mike Tyson, who is a legend, and that’s disrespect. That’s why I want to beat Jake, that’s why the people are on my side.”

Julio César Chávez Jr. names four fighters he has in his crosshairs post-Paul

Julio César Chávez Jr. has mentioned that he would entertain a rematch with the YouTube personality following next Saturday’s boxing bout but he also has some eyes on big names at both light heavyweight as well as cruiserweight. These names were mentioned during the same referenced Ariel Helwani interview and saw Chávez Jr. call out both Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez as well as Jai Opetaia with both of those pugilists holding seventy-five percent of the major cruiserweight world championships.

Julio César Chávez Jr. also mentioned light heavyweight greats Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev as in-ring adversaries that he would like to test skills with post-Jake Paul down the line as well. Articulating his vision for what he sees transpiring post-June 28th, Chávez Jr. stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I wanna fight a rematch with Jake Paul. A rematch with Jake Paul is a money fight, so that’s why I don’t wanna say no to this thing happening. For real, what I want is to fight the best. I’d love to fight ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. I’d love to fight a cruiserweight champion. [Jai] Opetaia is a super, super strong guy.”

“I’m here because I want to fight the best. If Opetaia offered me, if Ramirez offered me, after this fight or another fight, I’m there. I’m ready to fight Bivol at cruiserweight or the other guy, Beterbiev. That’s my goal. They are killers. So, wait until after June 28, and after that, we’ll do another interview and talk about that fight.”