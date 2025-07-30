“Nobody Would Give Much of a F**K” if Jake Paul-Tommy Fury 2 Gets Booked says MFB Insider

Both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have mentioned their desires, at different junctures, to eventually have a rematch with one another and one of the broadcasting personalities with Misfits Boxing has offered up his thoughts on the potential prizefight. With a recent appearance on Bowks Talking Bouts, Ben ‘The Bane’ Davis offered up his viewpoint on a litany of topics, including the scope of a possible sequel clash with Fury and Paul.

The former BKFC and Karate Combat fighter also has some proximity to Fury as Davis was previously being involved in the promotion for the eventually scrapped Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till fight on the Misfits Boxing circuit. When asked if a Jake Paul rematch with Tommy Fury could be a logical next step for both and perhaps a more generally feasible task for ‘The Problem Child’ than some of the prospective opponents that Paul has mentioned previously, Davis stated,

“Maybe in the context of a competitive sense. I think obviously avenging your losses is always a fun thing to do in combat sports. It shows direct and tangible improvement. But I would say that in the entertainment category, it makes no sense. Tommy Fury has done very, very little in the last couple of years. Maybe one of the only big differences between their first fight and if they did a rematch is how few people would be watching it. Nobody would give much of a f**k, truthfully, if Tommy Fury rematched Jake Paul.”

“That I think is a product of again, Jake’s insistence on promoting himself as somebody aiming for a world title, wanting legitimacy, wanting WBC-WBO recognition. Well, if you want that, then you should not fight Tommy Fury. If you don’t give a s**t about that, by all means. It’s your life, your decision-making.”

Jake Paul-Tommy Fury II and the disconnect with the former’s words and actions

As the Misfits Boxing broadcaster further expounded upon his viewpoint regarding a potential Paul versus Fury continuation of their in-ring story, Davis continued,

“But I’ve just found myself frustrated at this constant lack of connection between Paul’s actions and his words. Because if you listen to him, you’d probably be thinking, yeah, throw him in there with the best. But then he makes decisions that absolutely, completely contradict what he says on microphones and in press conferences. So I don’t know, maybe with that being said Tommy Fury is the perfect opponent [laughs] because he said he wants something legit. So maybe the opposite would be next.”