Watch ONE Championship Fighter Put Opponent Out Cold With Scary 53-Second KO

ONE Championship continues to be a force in combat sports, consistently delivering some of the most eye-catching knockouts fans have ever seen.

The premier Asian combat sports promotion hosted its 10th event of the year, ONE Friday Fights 98, on Friday night at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The action-packed lineup was headlined by a strawweight Muay Thai showdown between Chartpayak Saksatoon and Kongchai Chanaidonmuang.

On the undercard, ONE newcomer Nongbia LaoLaneXang made a spectacular debut, securing a highlight-reel knockout victory over Marvin Dittrich in their atomweight Muay Thai showdown.

After a measured start filled with calculated kicks and punches, LaoLaneXang methodically backed his opponent against the ropes, all while Dittrich maintained a tight guard.

The opportunity finally arose when the German fighter dropped his hands for a split second — just enough time for the Laotian striker to unleash a thunderous right hand. The devastating shot instantly shut Dittrich’s lights out, sending him crashing to the canvas in a dramatic knockout just 53 seconds into the first round.

OUT COLD 🥶 Nongbia knocks out Marvin Dittrich just 53 SECONDS into his ONE Friday Fights debut!#ONEFridayFights98 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries (check local listings)

🌍 Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply)

🌍 Also… pic.twitter.com/E0gF1O8QAA — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2025

For his highlight-reel finish, LaoLaneXang was rewarded with a $10,000 performance bonus.