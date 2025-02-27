ONE Championship Reveals Date And Venue For Third United States Show, Featuring Stamp Fairtex Title Fight

ONE Championship is gearing up for another touchdown on United States soil this summer.

The Asian martial arts powerhouse announced Thursday that it is set to make its third appearance in its familiar battleground, the “Mile High City,” with ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA Champion Stamp Fairtex will feature, taking on interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga in a unification clash.

The news was first reported by MMA Knockout‘s Drew Beaupré.

Mile High MADNESS ⛰️ We're back in Denver at Ball Arena on August 1 for ONE 173, featuring the massive ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Title unification fight between Stamp and Denice Zamboanga! Register at the link below to be first in line for exclusive pre-sale tickets, and… pic.twitter.com/ssq9THNdRh — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 27, 2025

Stamp is set to make her long-awaited comeback after nearly two years away from competition. Her last appearance dates back to September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14, where she secured a dominant third-round TKO victory over Seo Hee Ham. Riding an impressive four-fight winning streak, the reigning atomweight queen hasn’t tasted defeat since March 2022 when she succumbed to a submission against Angela Lee.

Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga is riding high after capturing the interim 115-pound title with a dominant second-round TKO victory over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 last month. “The Menace’ has strung together a four-fight win streak, bouncing back from back-to-back losses to Hee Ham.

ONE Fight Night 10 marked the promotion’s first-ever event in the US, taking place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, in May 2023. The event was headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy showdown for the ONE flyweight MMA championship, featuring legendary Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

ONE Championship made its sophomore appearance in the U.S. with the ONE 168 card this past September. The promotion initially planned to follow up with ONE 169 in Atlanta, Georgia, but the event was later relocated to Bangkok, Thailand.